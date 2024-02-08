Social media reacts to the use of Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck" in "Knuckles" trailer
The 2004 hit provides a different kind of energy in the short clip.
This April, Paramount+ will debut a new live-action series titled “Knuckles,” a six-part continuation of 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Idris Elba will voice the title character alongside a supporting cast that includes Tika Sumpter, Kid Cudi, Cary Elwes, Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, and Adam Pally.
Today (Feb. 8), fans of the franchise were able to check out the official trailer for “Knuckles,” which cleverly utilized Crime Mob‘s “Knuck If You Buck” throughout. As expected, many on social media were surprised by the clip’s use of the Lil Jay and Doc Jam-produced offering, which also featured Lil Scrappy.
“Whoever made the decision to put ‘Knuck If You Buck‘ in this trailer is the type of people we need more of to properly bridge the gap between Black culture and gaming. That is too perfect,” said Twitter user Jiikae. “Whoever chose to put ‘Knuck If You Buck’ in this trailer deserves a raise. This is the type of n**gatry I love to see,” added Jshenron. Others took note of the fact that the trailer was released during Black History Month.
Released in 2004, “Knuck If You Buck” served as the lead single for Crime Mob’s debut LP. The song had moderate chart success and earned all contributors a platinum plaque. In an interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions,” member Princess provided her thoughts on the song’s legacy.
“‘Knuck If You Buck’ is definitely one of those songs because it’s had a resurgence three or four times now,” she said. “It wasn’t something made off the best equipment with the best Grammy award-winning writers and promotions team. It was authentic. It was six kids coming home from school and rapping what they knew. So, that energy is felt and is able to transcend decades. That’s amazing… Just to see it grow each year is great.”
Check out additional reactions to the “Knuckles” trailer — including one from Hit-Boy — below.
Whoever made the decision to put ‘Knuck if You Buck’ in this trailer is the type of people we need more of to PROPERLY bridge the gap between black culture and gaming.— Jiikae (@Jiikae) February 8, 2024
That is TOO perfect. https://t.co/Fb0XkoYcUr
knuck if you buck in the trailer is hard lol https://t.co/fMn2jQ19mg— Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) February 8, 2024
- Crime Mob’s “Knuck If You Buck” in the intro— Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) February 8, 2024
- Kid Cudi as a villain
- Sonic, Tails & Knuckles together
- ESPN 8 THE OCHO
Aight I’m hooked #KNUCKLES
pic.twitter.com/qIOnHchBqV
Knuck If You Buck in the trailer makes it an automatic watch, i make no apologies https://t.co/ZMDuHRoHjO— Aaron West (@oeste) February 8, 2024
They released a trailer with “Knuck If You Buck” playing in the background during Black History Month.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) February 8, 2024
I SEE YOU!!!!!
IT’S WORKING!!!!!! https://t.co/5t65ishWLU
This looks pretty good. Looks like a fun family show. Also the use of Knuck If You Buck in the trailer only further proves Knuckles is black ✊🏾 https://t.co/PQCtB0Bsp2— The Black Hokage (@TheBlackHokage) February 8, 2024
they put "Knuck if You Buck" in the trailer and dropped it during BHM. Knuckles being Black is beyond canon at this point https://t.co/WyzWtepNBS— Lance Dixon (@LDixon_3) February 8, 2024
They really put Knuck if you Buck in that damn trailer. I’ve never seen something so perfect in my life Lmao— Z•S•B👾 (@ZeroSuitBae) February 8, 2024
You could have never convinced me Knuck If You Buck would be played in movie trailer 18 years ago. Let alone a sorta animated one https://t.co/FFBjd1fYJY— aaron. (@ayroned) February 8, 2024
NAHHHH KNUCKLES FIST FIGHTING KID CUDI WITH KNUCK IF YOU BUCK IN THE BACKGROUND IS CRAAAAAAAAZY https://t.co/jtTqYEGTeo— ༓ 𝕕𝕧𝕠 ༓ 👑 (@kngdvo) February 8, 2024
Knuck if you buck as the song to promote Kunckles? Gotta have been a nigga in that conference room 😂— mother (@KarriJasmineTho) February 8, 2024
