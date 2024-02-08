Released in 2004, “Knuck If You Buck” served as the lead single for Crime Mob’s debut LP. The song had moderate chart success and earned all contributors a platinum plaque. In an interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions,” member Princess provided her thoughts on the song’s legacy.

“‘Knuck If You Buck’ is definitely one of those songs because it’s had a resurgence three or four times now,” she said. “It wasn’t something made off the best equipment with the best Grammy award-winning writers and promotions team. It was authentic. It was six kids coming home from school and rapping what they knew. So, that energy is felt and is able to transcend decades. That’s amazing… Just to see it grow each year is great.”

