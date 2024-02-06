During the post-incident investigation, the Aurora Police Department claimed that officers thought that Gilliam had stolen the car because it shared the license plate of a stolen motorcycle. It was later revealed that the motorcycle in question had plates from an entirely different state.

“Aurora cops need to spend less time on the gun range and more time in the law library,” said the family’s attorney, David Lane, in a statement shared by NBC News. “Our hope is that police officers all over the country learn that law enforcement needs to use common sense, especially when dealing with children. A robocop mentality will lead to huge liability.”

He continued, “We believe that inexcusable racial profiling was involved in this case as well. When the race of the occupants of a vehicle causes guns to be drawn, a line has been crossed which will result in huge consequences for the police.”

City spokesperson Michael Brannen commented, “The Aurora Police Department remains committed to strengthening the relationship with the community through accountability and continuously improving how it serves the public.”