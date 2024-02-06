The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (Feb. 4), and celebrities pulled out tons of archival pieces from everyone’s favorite fashion brands. Ice Spice, in particular, wore a custom look from Baby Phat that was styled by Timothy Luke Garcia. It included a two-piece with denim and fur that was further accentuated by a “Smoochie” belt.

Today (Feb. 6), Complex published an interview with Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons, who worked on the look with Garcia. “I feel like I won a Grammy! It has just been crazy. I think she just looked great and amazing. Personally, I was upset that she didn’t bring home a Grammy,” the designer said. “Regardless, she is amazing, and I just think for young people, young women in our culture, it was still a great night, and she’s a great representative. So I feel very grateful, humble and honored that she bestowed a small piece of her night for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

Ice Spice was nominated for four Grammy awards, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Rap Song and Best New Artist. Unfortunately, she didn’t take any home. It’s also worth noting that the Recording Academy mistakenly announced that “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj clinched one of the aforementioned categories, which did upset some fans.

Regarding a possible collaboration with Ice Spice, Simmons shared, “She is the star, and I can’t think of a better ambassador for Baby Phat. When you look at her, you see a Baby Phat girl. She looks mixed. You don’t know where she’s necessarily from — you look at her and want to know her story. It’s like the perfect Bronx tale, this ghetto fabulous story.”

The New York rapper’s debut album is fittingly titled Y2K. It represents her birthdate, which notably took place at the start of the millennium. Though she hasn’t teased the tracklist or possible features, “Think U The S**t (Fart)” may appear on the upcoming LP.