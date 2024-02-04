Ayo Edebiri makes light of Jennifer Lopez "scam" comment in "Saturday Night Live" skit
Ayo Edebiri’s tongue-in-cheek quips about the singer resurfaced from a 2020 episode of the “Scam Goddess” podcast.
Fresh off the heels of becoming a newly minted Golden Globe winner, Ayo Edebiri made her “Saturday Night Live” debut on Feb. 3 with special musical guest Jennifer Lopez. “The Bear” star’s welcome to Studio 8H became a hot topic in the days leading up to the show when her tongue-in-cheek quips about the singer resurfaced.
In a 2020 episode of the “Scam Goddess” podcast, the actress said that Lopez’s “whole career is one long scam” after becoming fascinated with write-ups about her songs. The elephant in the room was addressed during a “Why’d You Say It?” skit that saw her and “SNL” castmates portray gameshow contestants who had to explain why they left less-than-friendly comments on social media.
Halfway through the bit, Edebiri says, “Okay, okay, we get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact ‘cause you’re 24 and stupid, but I think I speak for everyone when I say that from now on we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”
Her character would then remark that she could not change after being caught leaving yet another unkind comment about the gameshow host, who was portrayed by Kenan Thompson.
It’s time to play Why’d You Say It? pic.twitter.com/pO2UwgxrJZ— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 4, 2024
In real life, the-28-year-old has not addressed the fanfare surrounding her commentary. She did, however, break the ice in a promo video for the episode when she told the Oscar nominee, “I love your everything” after receiving praise for her hit FX show. Podcast host Laci Mosley has since tweeted, “[Laugh my a** off], I’ve been talking for [four] years on ‘Scam Goddess,’ and now I’m terrified. Everything [is] going behind the paywall again!”
Scandal aside, the show went off without a hitch, including Lopez’s performance of “Can’t Get Enough,” which included Latto making her “SNL” debut too. Their new record dropped in early January and will be featured on the entertainer’s forthcoming album, This Is Me… Now, due to be released on Feb. 16.
