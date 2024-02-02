Today (Feb. 2), YFN Lucci blessed the masses with a new single titled “Free Me,” an apt release that’s centered around his current incarceration. “Save me, yeah, save me, say it to everybody who gon’ save me/ I been sober but I can’t sleep, yeah, they done took away my freedom, free me,” the Atlanta talent sang on the Anthony Jamal Phillips, Tyler Thomas Blanco, Noe Moreno Marcet and Douglas Whatley-produced offering.

While promoting “Free Me,” Lucci decided to share a heartwarming message to his loved ones on his Instagram. “First off, I wanna thank God for giving me the strength to stay true, to stay solid, even when it ain’t the easy way,” he wrote. “I wanna thank my family for loving me [unconditionally]. Ya’ll know I’m hard headed… I wanna thank my [partners], my [brothers], for always being real with me. That s**t make me better. I wanna thank my fans for never switching up. And last, I wanna thank myself for what I’m finna do with this second chance.”