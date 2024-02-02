On Thursday (Feb. 1), Page Six reported that Roc Nation’s famed brunch event will not be taking place in 2024. No reasons were given as to why the pre-Grammy celebration was said to have been cancelled. As far as what legendary couple JAY-Z and Beyoncé will be doing instead, the publication said that they are expected to attend Clive Davis’ party in support of Sony Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt, who is being honored with a Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

Since 2011, the Roc Nation Brunch has become the premiere destination for entertainment A-listers before the Grammy Awards. Past guests of the exclusive meetup have included the likes of Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kanye West, Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator; Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Lil’ Kim, Joey Badass, Tems, Babyface, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Back in October 2023, Marlon Wayans jokingly complained about never being invited to the Roc Nation party during an appearance on “Drink Champs.” “He won’t let me in the godd**n Grammy party! I can’t get in the dinner. I can’t get in the Grammy party, he expressed to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In another interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” the actor-comedian proposed his own brunch.

“Let’s do a brunch because there’s so many people talking about how they ain’t invited to the brunch. ‘The Uninvited Roc Nation Brunch,’ the brunch for the other guys,” he said. “So me, you, LL Cool J, Snoop [Dogg]. We do the ‘Alright N**ga Brunch.’ We ain’t rockin’ out — we a’ight! We got enough money to be a’ight, and you ain’t gotta wear a dope suit. You can wear Zara suits. Everybody wear Zara suits. You can’t spend over $150 for your suit. No real jewelry — everything fake.”