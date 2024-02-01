Back in March 2023, Hit-Boy connected with The Alchemist for “Slipping Into Darkness,” which allowed them to rap over each other’s production. Today (Feb. 1), they revealed that there was more where that came from with THEODORE & ANDRE, a three-song EP that shows the duo bringing their best — both behind the boards and the microphone.

Fans can also check out a short film of the same name, which was directed by ThirdEyeRaz. In the clip, Hit-Boy and The Alchemist found themselves in a clothing store with two beautiful women, where they made themselves at home by breaking out music equipment and checking out some fly threads. Hit-Boy’s father, Big Hit, delivered a humorous cameo at the end.