Wiz Khalifa drops off visual for "Soak City Freestyle"
The Pittsburgh star tries his hand over 310babii’s viral hit.
On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Wiz Khalifa blessed the masses with a freestyle over 310babii’s “soak city (do it).” Over the Donez and KreepTeam-produced instrumental, the Taylor Gang Entertainment head honcho rapped about fashion, women, money and his favorite hobby.
“You know some of my clothes new, some vintage, how you supposed to be gettin’ money but you in bed? B**ches supposed to look at me but she tempted, I ain’t no lil’ n**ga, now they call me Big Wiz, I’m the one to lay the card down and lift his, I’m the one that’s getting love from all the b**ches, I’m the one who light the trees up like Christmas, get your camera out, you might not wanna miss this…”
“Soak City Freestyle” boasts a matching clip that, much like previous clips, gives viewers an inside look into Wiz Khalifa’s carefree lifestyle. The Pittsburgh talent can be spotted flying on a private jet and enjoying a smoke in an undisclosed location.
Back in 2022, Wiz Khalifa liberated his seventh studio LP, Multiverse, which — including its deluxe edition — contained 20 songs and contributions from Girl Talk, THEY., Sledgren, ID Labs, Fridayy, Hitmaka, TM88, Scott Storch and more. Since then, he’s remained on the radar via well-received projects like G Rage, See Ya, Khali Sober, and Decisions. He also flexed his acting chops in the biographical drama Spinning Gold, in which he played the role of the legendary George Clinton.
In a past appearance on AD and AceBoyPun’s “Cuhmunity” podcast, Wiz Khalifa revealed that he’s been “Cali sober” for several months. “I quit drinking… I completely stopped, and I just do shrooms and smoke weed now,” he explained. “And it’s been going really good. I’ve been like, you know, trying to stop drinking for a long time, like I was on and off.”
Press play on “Soak City Freestyle” below.
