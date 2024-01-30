“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her,” said Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, following the verdict. “We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

Chaudhry continued, “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Earlier this month, the Creed III star gave his take on the matter in an interview with “Good Morning America.” During the interview, he stated that life has become difficult and he hadn’t been able to see his daughter because of his legal issues. He also denied physically attacking Jabbari while admitting that the relationship was toxic. “I’ve witnessed [domestic abuse] but never participated. I’ve been smacked up before, but never exercised it.”