Jonathan Majors
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Contributor via Getty Images

Jonathan Majors says he relies on his faith and prayer post-guilty verdict

TMZ caught up with the embattled actor in West Hollywood.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2024

Earlier today (Jan. 30), TMZ ran into Jonathan Majors in West Hollywood, where he was asked about his well-being after being found guilty on two counts of assault in December 2023. “God is good, god is great,” the actor said to the reporter. He also cited prayer and faith as the tools that he uses to remain positive.

As REVOLT previously reported, a New York jury found Majors guilty on one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation, all of which stemmed from an incident in March 2023 that involved his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was acquitted on another charge of assault and one of aggravated harassment. Sentencing is expected to take place Feb. 6 with Majors facing up to a year in prison.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her,” said Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, following the verdict. “We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

Chaudhry continued, “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Earlier this month, the Creed III star gave his take on the matter in an interview with “Good Morning America.” During the interview, he stated that life has become difficult and he hadn’t been able to see his daughter because of his legal issues. He also denied physically attacking Jabbari while admitting that the relationship was toxic. “I’ve witnessed [domestic abuse] but never participated. I’ve been smacked up before, but never exercised it.”

