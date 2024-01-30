9 rap lyrics about giving zero f**ks for being a new you this new year

While it’s true that a new beginning can happen at any time, it’s hard to deny the powerful feeling that comes with the new year. There’s something to be said about the newness of a calendar turning a fresh page and the possibilities of the future. People, especially artists, tend to become reflective, thankful, proud and anticipatory.

There’s no one way to celebrate a new beginning. So, whether you’re with your posse, lover, family or all of the above, this list of 9 best rap lyrics to blast as you unapologetically become the new you this new year will give you motivation to keep growing!

1. Encore / Curtains Down by Eminem ft. Dr. Dre and 50 Cent: “ Time’s up, game’s over, you lose, I win. ‘Bout to show these knuckleheads how to do this here. Oh yeah, new year, next phase, begin. Look who’s got you goin ‘ crazy again”

Eminem’s “Encore / Curtains Down” is one of those songs you play before going to war. The beat almost sounds like soldiers marching and he’s leading the chant through layered vocals. In this verse, Dr. Dre takes the mic first to taunt his competitors with a reminder that he’s always reinventing himself — he and his whole crew are brand new in the new year.

2. Ball Drop by Fabolous ft. French Montana: “ I cut them b**ches off when the ball drop . New year, new money, then the call dropped”

Need a new year resolution? Fabolous has got you with 2015’s “Ball Drop” featuring French Montana. Together, the rappers help the listener identify the snakes in their garden. Whether it’s a fake friend, hater or unscrupulous romantic partner, don’t bring last year’s baggage with you as you level up.

3. Man of the Year by ScHoolboy Q: “ Titties , a**, hands in the air. It’s a party over here. Shake it for the man of the year. Uh ma-man of the year. Ma-man of the bounce”

ScHoolboy Q was in his bag when he made “Man of the Year.” The dreamy sound of the beat matches the percussive staccato delivery of his lyrics. He’s taking the listener on a vacation with beautiful women, the best party enhancers, and words of affirmation for days to come. Play this song to celebrate where you’ve come from and how you beat every obstacle in your path.

4. Return of the Hustle by Fabolous ft. Swizz Beatz: “Cash rules everything around me, cream. It’s a new year, dolla dolla bill, y’all ”

Swizz Beatz definitely knows how to move the crowd, so it’s no surprise that he would take the lead on this interpolation of a Wu-Tang classic, 1993’s “C.R.E.A.M.” In the hook to “Return of the Hustle,” the rappers are heard welcoming in the new year and amping themselves up for a prosperous year ahead.

5. 9 th Wonder ( Blackitolism ) by Digable Planets: “ I’m slicker this year, I’m slicker this year ; Myrtle Ave A train got the pic in my hair ”

New York rap group Digable Planets brought the world to Brooklyn through their Jazz-infused beats and spoken word style lyricism. The 1994 release “9th Wonder (Blackitolism)” music video opens with the line above as they appear on screen walking down the street. The announcement that he’s “acting brand new” is a theme that will replay within the genre for decades to come.

6. Blessings by Big Sean ft. Drake and Kanye West: “I’m way up I feel blessed, way up I feel blessed”

Now is a great opportunity to reflect on the year behind you and show gratitude. In this hit from 2015, Big Sean patted himself on the back for his hard work, while bringing along Drake and Kanye West to talk their talk too. This song will have everyone feeling good and looking forward to new “Blessings” on the horizon.

7. B**ch , Don’t Kill My Vibe ” by Kendrick Lamar: “ My new year’s resolution is to stop all the pollution. Talk too motherf**king much, I got my drink , I got my music”

If the chorus isn’t enough of a new year mantra, then certainly this bridge will help you put a motherf**ker back in their place when their blowing your buzz. Kendrick Lamar knew what time it was when he made “B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe.”

8. Vacation by FLATBUSH ZOMB i ES ft. Joey Badass: “ Plus this my Jordan year, b**ch I’m just warmin ‘ u p . I ain’t in a rush, that’s just, my adrenaline flowin ‘”

This offering from FLATBUSH ZOMBiES just feels good — like an audio “Vacation.” In this verse, feature Joey Badass is flexin’ his success at just 23 years old, and wants everyone to know that he’s blessed and doesn’t expect the blessings to stop. This is the energy to take into the new year.

9. Ayo Technology by 50 Cent ft. Justin Timberlake: “Baby this a new age, you like my new craze. Let’s get together maybe we can start a new phase”

This final listing is for the players with all the rizz. 50 Cent and Justin Timberlake created the superhero theme music for the men who know how to get ladies when they made “Ayo Technology.” The visual effects of the music video match the futuristic, electronic vibe of the beat, which feels like a transporter to the future. Be transported to your upcoming blessings in the year ahead.