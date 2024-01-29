SiR marks his return in new visual for "No Evil"
The track is expected to appear on his long-awaited album, ‘Heavy.’
On Friday (Jan. 29), SiR marked his return with a new single titled “No Evil,” a soulful offering that was produced by Taylor Hill. As he explained on social media, “This song [is] for the misunderstood.”
“Can you breathe underwater? / Should I dive any deeper? / What’s the name you want me to call you whenever I need you? / Are you here to get even? / Just be here for a reason / No point in tellin’ the truth when you’re bulletproof / And nobody cares to believe you,” the Top Dawg Entertainment talent sang on the emotionally charged cut.
“No Evil” boasts a matching video that was directed by Loris Russier. In the simple, yet effective clip, SiR pours his heart out in an all-black setting while shirtless, all of which is a presumed nod to D’Angelo‘s iconic visual for “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”
In addition to the new release, SiR confirmed that his next album is finished and he’s currently working on a tour in support of the music. Back in 2022, he revealed that his long-awaited LP was to be titled Heavy.
“I think my album is very similar to [Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers] because it talks a lot about mental health, and it talks a lot about just growth,” he said about the project in an interview with Okayplayer. “It’s me growing as a person, and I think that’s what [Lamar] was trying to show people on his album, who he was at the moment.”
SiR continued, “I always come from a very transparent, vulnerable place. I definitely was just trying to be as honest as possible. I was writing songs that I needed to write. It was my therapy almost because I had nothing else to do. All I had was music and my home life.”
Press play on “No Evil” below.
