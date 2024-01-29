On Friday (Jan. 29), SiR marked his return with a new single titled “No Evil,” a soulful offering that was produced by Taylor Hill. As he explained on social media, “This song [is] for the misunderstood.”

“Can you breathe underwater? / Should I dive any deeper? / What’s the name you want me to call you whenever I need you? / Are you here to get even? / Just be here for a reason / No point in tellin’ the truth when you’re bulletproof / And nobody cares to believe you,” the Top Dawg Entertainment talent sang on the emotionally charged cut.

“No Evil” boasts a matching video that was directed by Loris Russier. In the simple, yet effective clip, SiR pours his heart out in an all-black setting while shirtless, all of which is a presumed nod to D’Angelo‘s iconic visual for “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”