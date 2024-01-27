50 Cent's TV empire expands as he celebrates sale of new show
“I’m really enjoying television production,” wrote 50 Cent in a new Instagram post teasing that details about the new project would be forthcoming.
50 Cent is making good on his “I Get Money” lyrics after announcing that his imprint on television is steadily expanding. On Saturday (Jan. 27), he revealed to his Instagram followers that a more detailed announcement about his latest product endeavor is forthcoming.
“I sold another show yesterday. You will find out the details when the formal press release goes out, but I’m really enjoying television production,” he wrote on the post that featured photos of him in a green blazer, smoking a celebratory cigar on a balcony. The entertainer currently has several shows on Starz, including “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force,” “BMF,” as well as the first season of the “Hip Hop Homicides: The Truth Behind the Tragedies” docuseries, which aired on We TV.
In April 2023, he added to his real estate portfolio with the purchase of a 985,000-square-foot facility to house the G-Unit Films and Television studio. Months later, in December, it was revealed that he secured a 30-year deal to run his production company from the existing Millennium Studio in Shreveport, Louisiana.
“We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business, but the residual effects for local businesses here is what’s going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca,” Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor told KSLA-TV about the venture.
Last year, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper leveled up his résumé when he inked a multi-year deal with FOX Entertainment to develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series. Further proving his impeccable aim, 50 reminded fans that he does not miss when he partnered with Paramount+ and Lionsgate Television to develop a series titled “Vice City.”
While details about his latest success are few, only time will tell if the show is centered around history-making sports agent Nicole Lynn, who represents NFL player Jalen Hurts. In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 claimed that Starz funded the project’s development but ultimately passed on it. He promised to sell it “in no time” but never dished on updates to his efforts.
