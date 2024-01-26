Back in November 2023, Megan Thee Stallion marked her musical return with “Cobra,” which served as an introduction to her reptile-inspired persona and gave listeners insight into her mental struggles post-fame. Today (Jan. 26), she added to that with “Hiss,” a LilJuMadeDaBeat, Bankroll Got It and Shawn “Source” Jarrett-produced cut that immediately takes aim at certain detractors.

“He can’t move on, can’t let it go/ He hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow/ And since n**gas need Megan help to make money, b**ch, come be my h**/ All you b**ches is weak, on the Bible/ Talkin’ s**t for, I know I can find you/ I can never be judged by a b**ch that was dancin’, makin’ R. Kelly go viral/ Ay, I’m sexy as f**k, and I’m freaky, get whoever I want, eeny-meeny/ Why the f**k would I stay with a n**ga that’s weak in the sheets and don’t know how to please me?”

Since the song landed on streaming platforms, fans on social media have both praised the Houston talent for getting things off her chest and speculated who the song’s lyrics were for. One person in particular, Nicki Minaj, added to the conversation by sharing what sounded like a diss to Megan during an impromptu Instagram Live session.

“I just want Megan Thee Stallion to go below the belt! Stop playing it safe ’cause now she has talked about you getting shot!” wrote Twitter user MrJeromeTrammel. “Take it there. No rules! Go for the jugular. Bring up everything and everybody’s botched surgery, husband, brother, daddy, etc.” Another user, MJFINESSELOVER, added, “Megan Thee Stallion is STILL a winner at the end of the day. Remember that. She ATE and gave out her LICKS.”

Check out the official video for “Hiss” and other Twitter responses to the hard-hitting effort below.