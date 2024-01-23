On Monday (Jan. 22), Saweetie unveiled a new track titled “IMMORTAL FREESTYLE,” an anthem for any woman who’s focused on money and success over haters.

“I can’t hear nothin’, sittin’ pretty at the top, get my phone, yeah, time to call the shots, my residency poppin’, pre-gamin’ out in Vegas, at the Usher show, singin’, ‘There goes my baby,’ $2,000, that’s what’s worth these nails, a b**ch paid for fake reports on my first week sales, I just got a jumbo, double flap bag from Chanel, and I’m grade A, but haters wanna see me fail…”

The Water Wippin Evan-directed visual for “IMMORTAL FREESTYLE” matched the song’s subject matter with shots of Saweetie riding under the night sky in a bright green Lamborghini. She could also be spotted showing off her provocative outfit and sparkling nail art in a warehouse and on a rooftop.