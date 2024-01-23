Today (Jan. 23), Travis Scott dropped off a new visual for “I KNOW ?” As the song’s chorus made clear, the laid-back cut, which Scott produced alongside COLEMAN and Oz, is a vivid story about a vice-fueled late-night encounter.

“Tell me, is you still up? It’s 5 a.m. and I’m drunk right now, tell me, can we still f**k? One of one, I’m in the zone right now, tell me, am I still? Tellin’ you just how I feel right now, you said it’s just the drugs and I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I lied too, way before, before, before I had you right inside my arms, but then again, I could be drunk…”

Directed by Scott and Dave Meyers, the accompanying clip for “I KNOW ?” showed the Cactus Jack head honcho enjoying time with two different women, played by supermodels Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai. Near the video’s end, he made a decision on which one he wanted to truly commit to.

“I KNOW ?” is the latest single from Scott’s fourth studio LP, UTOPIA, which was released back in July 2023. The project consisted of 19 songs with collaborations alongside the likes of Drake, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi. UTOPIA debuted at No. 1 with 496,000 first-week album-equivalent units, making it the third solo chart-topper of Scott’s career.

“People think of the world as a great place, but [we’re] also in a crazy, wild place right now,” he explained about the album in an interview with GQ. “In all different parts of the world, nothing is at, like, a utopia spot on a 360 aspect. People go through things… There’s 24 hours in a day, and it might be like one minute, one second, whatever, that might make somebody smile. It might take them away from where they’re at.”

Press play on “I KNOW ?” below.