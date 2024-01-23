Offset announces North American dates for "Set It Off Tour"
The Migos alum will hit 17 cities beginning this March.
Today (Jan. 23), Offset announced his “Set It Off Tour,” which will see him embark on a 17-city run through North America. Said tour kicks off at The Fillmore Philadelphia this March and comes to a close in Atlanta in April.
Back in October 2023, Offset liberated his sophomore LP, SET IT OFF, a 21-song offering with additional appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, and more. The album was well-received both critically and commercially, and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 70,000 album-equivalent units — a figure that included more than 59 million on-demand streams.
As REVOLT previously reported, Offset revealed that he was already back in “studio mode” just prior to 2024’s arrival. He’s also been teasing new music on social media, including a song that appeared to be titled “War Zone.”
Check out Offset’s full tour schedule below. Presale tickets begin on Wednesday (Jan. 24) before general sales go live on Friday (Jan. 26). You can head over to Offset’s official website for additional information.
“Set It Off Tour” dates:
March 10: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 12: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 14: New York, NY — Palladium Times Square
March 15: Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues Boston
March 17: Toronto, ON — HISTORY
March 19: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
March 20: Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe
March 22: Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s
March 23: Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 27: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
March 29: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium
March 30: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
April 1: Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim
April 3: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
April 5: Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom
April 7: Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center
April 10: Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
