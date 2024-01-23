Offset
Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images

Offset announces North American dates for "Set It Off Tour"

The Migos alum will hit 17 cities beginning this March.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Today (Jan. 23), Offset announced his “Set It Off Tour,” which will see him embark on a 17-city run through North America. Said tour kicks off at The Fillmore Philadelphia this March and comes to a close in Atlanta in April.

Back in October 2023, Offset liberated his sophomore LP, SET IT OFF, a 21-song offering with additional appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, and more. The album was well-received both critically and commercially, and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 70,000 album-equivalent units — a figure that included more than 59 million on-demand streams.

As REVOLT previously reported, Offset revealed that he was already back in “studio mode” just prior to 2024’s arrival. He’s also been teasing new music on social media, including a song that appeared to be titled “War Zone.”

Check out Offset’s full tour schedule below. Presale tickets begin on Wednesday (Jan. 24) before general sales go live on Friday (Jan. 26). You can head over to Offset’s official website for additional information.

“Set It Off Tour” dates:

March 10: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 12: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 14: New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

March 15: Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues Boston

March 17: Toronto, ON — HISTORY

March 19: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

March 20: Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 22: Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s

March 23: Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 27: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

March 29: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

March 30: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

April 1: Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

April 3: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

April 5: Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

April 7: Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

April 10: Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Tags in this article:
Tags
Offset
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Usher, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and more to bring a night full of R&B at the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.23.2024

Saweetie returns with "IMMORTAL FREESTYLE" video

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Travis Scott drops off new visual for "I KNOW ?"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024

YFN Lucci pleads guilty, receives 10-year prison sentence

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Tierra Whack announces her official debut album 'World Wide Whack'

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Skepta drops visual for ODUMODUBLVCK and Idris Elba-assisted "Jangrova"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is dropping another snake-themed song called "Hiss"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.22.2024

Ludacris teams up with BET+ to create a "dramedy" based on his life and career

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Kendrick Lamar's albums ranked

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.22.2024

21 Savage tops the Billboard 200 with 'american dream' album

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

19 rappers who are Aquarius

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024

Travis Scott and Burna Boy added to list of performers for 2024 Grammy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Van Lathan says rappers have a cultural responsibility to Hip Hop media

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Usher, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and more to bring a night full of R&B at the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.23.2024

Saweetie returns with "IMMORTAL FREESTYLE" video

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Travis Scott drops off new visual for "I KNOW ?"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024

YFN Lucci pleads guilty, receives 10-year prison sentence

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Tierra Whack announces her official debut album 'World Wide Whack'

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Skepta drops visual for ODUMODUBLVCK and Idris Elba-assisted "Jangrova"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is dropping another snake-themed song called "Hiss"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.22.2024

Ludacris teams up with BET+ to create a "dramedy" based on his life and career

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Kendrick Lamar's albums ranked

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.22.2024

21 Savage tops the Billboard 200 with 'american dream' album

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

19 rappers who are Aquarius

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024

Travis Scott and Burna Boy added to list of performers for 2024 Grammy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Van Lathan says rappers have a cultural responsibility to Hip Hop media

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
News

JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident

The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023
News

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
News

Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance

“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024
News

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024
News

Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"

The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.09.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes