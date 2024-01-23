Today (Jan. 23), Offset announced his “Set It Off Tour,” which will see him embark on a 17-city run through North America. Said tour kicks off at The Fillmore Philadelphia this March and comes to a close in Atlanta in April.

Back in October 2023, Offset liberated his sophomore LP, SET IT OFF, a 21-song offering with additional appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, and more. The album was well-received both critically and commercially, and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 70,000 album-equivalent units — a figure that included more than 59 million on-demand streams.

As REVOLT previously reported, Offset revealed that he was already back in “studio mode” just prior to 2024’s arrival. He’s also been teasing new music on social media, including a song that appeared to be titled “War Zone.”

Check out Offset’s full tour schedule below. Presale tickets begin on Wednesday (Jan. 24) before general sales go live on Friday (Jan. 26). You can head over to Offset’s official website for additional information.

“Set It Off Tour” dates:

March 10: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 12: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 14: New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

March 15: Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues Boston

March 17: Toronto, ON — HISTORY

March 19: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

March 20: Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 22: Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s

March 23: Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 27: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

March 29: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

March 30: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

April 1: Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

April 3: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

April 5: Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

April 7: Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

April 10: Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy