Tierra Whack announces her official debut album 'World Wide Whack'
Fans will be able to check out the LP’s new single, “Shower Song,” this Friday (Jan. 26).
Tierra Whack is officially back. On Monday (Jan. 22), the Philadelphia talent took to social media to announce her debut album, World Wide Whack, which will be arriving on March 15. “I really took my time with this, so I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do,” she wrote alongside the LP’s official artwork, which was designed by Alex Da Corte.
As part of the new album campaign, Whack shared different photos of fans next to promotional posters that were placed in various locations around her hometown. She also confirmed that a new single from the album, titled “Shower Song,” will be released this Friday (Jan. 26).
It’s been six years since the XXL Freshman alum liberated Whack World, a conceptual body of work that was originally thought to be her proper debut. The project consisted of 15 one-minute songs, all of which were brought to life through an accompanying short film that received critical acclaim.
Since then, Whack kept her fans fed through a series of loose drops, including “Only Child,” “CLONES,” “Gloria,” “Wasteland,” “Unemployed,” “Dora,” “Peppers and Onions,” and “Chanel Pit.” In 2021, she dropped off three EPs — R&B?, Pop?, and Rap? — that further proved her musical versatility as a multi-genre artist.
In 2023, she released a documentary, titled Cypher, that was made available for streaming on Hulu. As REVOLT previously reported, the Andscape-backed film focused on her career ascent and increasingly blurred the lines between fantasy and reality. “Tierra Whack rose to fame rapping on a Philadelphia street for a YouTube channel,” read the description for Cypher‘s official trailer. “Years later, while documenting her astronomical rise, questions arise about who is filming whom, and whether being seen is a desirable and unavoidable part of fame.”
Check out Whack’s new album artwork and announcement below.
