Today (Jan. 18), The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Issa Rae’s hit series “Rap Sh!t” has been canceled after only two seasons. While no specific reason was given, a statement on the decision was shared by the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed platform Max, which the show could be streamed from since its 2022 debut.

“We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating ‘Rap Sh!t,’ a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa’s talents can accomplish,” wrote an official spokesperson. “A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton, and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We’ll never get ‘Seduce & Scheme’ out of our heads and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”