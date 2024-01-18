Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus reveals that she suffered a "severe stroke"
The 24-year-old shared the news on social media earlier today (Jan. 18).
Earlier today (Jan. 18), Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, shared that she’s currently in a hospital following a medical emergency. “I had a severe stroke this [morning]. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she revealed in an Instagram Story. “I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”
Cori’s recent affliction was the latest in her highly publicized health woes. Back in September 2023, she opened up to People about her lifelong battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease that she was diagnosed with when she was only a child. Thankfully, lifestyle changes have her feeling “better than I’ve ever been.”
“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas,” she said to the publication. “I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program, and she’s getting used to it.”
Cori continued, “I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So, I wanted better for myself. I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”
As REVOLT previously reported, Cori has been open about her mental health in the past, and even admitted to a suicide attempt in 2021. “The last few weeks, my mental has not been so great. At one point, I tried to end my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post as a message to her fiancé, photographer Wayne Polk. “You and my family really gave me a purpose to live and helped me realize life is much more than materialistic things, and you gotta just keep pushing through the bulls**t.”
