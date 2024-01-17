Katt Williams fires back at Ludacris with new freestyle
The lyrical back-and-forth stems from Williams’ viral “Club Shay Shay” interview.
Katt Williams isn’t backing down from any of the smoke he created during his viral “Club Shay Shay” interview earlier this month. On Tuesday (Jan. 16), he became the first official guest on Suge Knight’s controversial “Collect Call” podcast, and — about 19 minutes into the conversation — he unveiled a freestyle diss directed toward Ludacris.
“I’m coming for your No. 1 spot/ One of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud/ I’m coming for your No. 1 spot/ Oh, Chris, I wish it never came to this,” Williams’ rapped on the song’s opening hook. After the freestyle ended, Knight responded with laughter before the veteran comedian promised to “fix it up” and “send it out.”
During the aforementioned “Club Shay Shay” interview, Williams kicked off his conflict with Luda by making claims of the Atlanta rapper’s ties with a secret society, which the comic claimed led to his success in the Fast & Furious series.
“So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us, and decisions had to be made,” Williams told host Shannon Sharpe. “So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies.” Williams also made negative comments about Luda’s wife, Eudoxie Bridges.
Not long after that interview, Luda took to Instagram to share his response to the accusations on wax. “You never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast & Furious checks/ Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/ Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature,” the Disturbing Tha Peace star recited from his recording studio.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
11 celebrity pairs you didn’t know were related
will.i.am announces new radio show with AI co-host
21 OG rappers who aged like fine wine
13 female rappers to watch in 2024
Playboi Carti turns up in "EVILJ0RDAN" visual
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith
Williams spoke on the infamous 2018 interview during a sit-down with Willie D.
Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"
The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.
Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist
Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.
Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis
Big Jook was fatally wounded not long after attending the funeral service of a loved one on Jan. 13.
Eddie Murphy stars in teaser trailer for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
The film will premiere on Netflix in 2024.