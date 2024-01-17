During the aforementioned “Club Shay Shay” interview, Williams kicked off his conflict with Luda by making claims of the Atlanta rapper’s ties with a secret society, which the comic claimed led to his success in the Fast & Furious series.

“So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us, and decisions had to be made,” Williams told host Shannon Sharpe. “So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies.” Williams also made negative comments about Luda’s wife, Eudoxie Bridges.

Not long after that interview, Luda took to Instagram to share his response to the accusations on wax. “You never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast & Furious checks/ Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/ Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature,” the Disturbing Tha Peace star recited from his recording studio.