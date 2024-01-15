On Sunday (Jan. 14), Statik Selektah revealed that he is currently recovering from an unexpected health scare. “Came in Friday to have a one-hour surgery (removal of an abscess). Two days later, life gets complicated,” the New England talent wrote on Instagram. “Lung complications that I still don’t understand, but I’m good now, breathing on my own, and will be back on the streets in a [second].”

Statik continued, “Thanks for the love from everyone. Can’t reply to each of you, so if you’re seeing this, thank you. Happy to be here… Love yours. Not gon’ lie, I [saw] that lighthouse a few times in the last 24 hours while I was under and a whole bunch of other s**t I’ll never forget.” He also thanked his mother for holding him down “since day one.”