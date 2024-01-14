Bernice King implores politicians to back up MLK Day quotes with real work
Bernice King tweeted that instead of posting decorative MLK Day quotes, folks should focus on corrective justice work.
Hashtags, quotes and archival photos and footage honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is expected to flood social media on Monday (Jan. 15), the day of the late civil rights icon’s posthumous 95th birthday.
The federally recognized holiday has been a day of reflection, community gathering and more since 1986. But this year, Bernice King, the youngest of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King’s children, hopes will be the end of her father’s words being used as lofty remnants of a fight for justice.
On January 13, ahead of the commemorative day, she tweeted, “Dear politicians/political influencers: When you evoke my father this [MLK Day], remember that he was resolute about eradicating racism, poverty and militarism. And about corrective justice work. Don’t just quote him. Encourage and enact policies that reflect his teachings.”
Dear politicians/political influencers:— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 14, 2024
When you evoke my father this #MLKDay, remember that he was resolute about eradicating racism, poverty, and militarism. And about corrective justice work.
Don’t just quote him.
Encourage and enact policies that reflect his teachings. pic.twitter.com/QpxXsF2g7W
In his Jan. 12 proclamation acknowledging the day, President Joe Biden said, “The battle for the soul of our Nation is perennial — a constant struggle between hope and fear, kindness and cruelty, and justice and injustice. There are still those who seek to thwart progress and roll back our rights as Americans. But Dr. King and countless crusaders across the span of American history teach us that each generation must answer the call to perfect our Union.”
Bernice has long been a champion of both her father’s and mother’s legacies, as a couple and as respective individuals. She recently made headlines when she addressed the fanfare surrounding actor Jonathan Majors’ measure of a woman being that of her mother. The Creed III actor caught flak from the Black community when he suggested to his white ex-girlfriend that she conduct herself like Coretta or Michelle Obama.
In his first interview since being convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment of the woman, he explained that his words were intended to encourage her to understand the type of support he expected as a “great man” doing significant work for his culture.
Majors explained that he was “trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be. You know, these great men, Martin and President Obama, in trying to give a reference point.” He then went on to liken his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, to Coretta.
Bernice seemed to respond to the attention his remarks garnered by reminding people that her mother was not a “prop” and that she dutifully worked as an advocate before marrying Dr. King.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Trending
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers
“I never ever had to sell my body sexually for any roles… I know that happens in the industry,” said Jackson when asked about Williams’ comments regarding Hollywood’s integrity deficit.
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt
“Comedians that [Williams] named, when you chime in on stuff, it just makes it more valid,” said Crawford during a recent live chat with fans.
Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"
The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”
Charlamagne Tha God hits back at Katt Williams' claim that Kevin Hart is an industry plant
Charlamagne says that Williams’ claim about Kevin Hart’s inorganic come-up is false.