Simone Biles says her wedding with Jonathan Owens was the "greatest feeling ever"

Simone Biles revealed that marrying her husband, Jonathan Owens, brought her more joy than her first Olympic victory in 2016.

“I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published today (Jan. 10) while reflecting on her wedding. “It was the greatest feeling ever.”

Biles and Owens emphasized the importance of their intimate wedding. The former explained, “We could have had so many more people, but we really wanted to make it as intimate and as special as possible. I was like, ‘Not to knock your football coach from third grade, but baby, when was the last time you talked to him?’”

The couple tied the knot in April 2023 after famously meeting in 2020 on the invite-only dating app Raya. Despite being the most decorated gymnast of all time, Owens said he didn’t know who Biles was then.

Last month, their relationship became a topic of debate after Owens called himself “the catch” on “The Pivot” podcast. When asked, “How in the hell did you pull Simone Biles?” he replied, “It’s really how she pulled me, man, that’s the question.”

A few days later, Biles weighed in on the discourse about her private life. She tweeted, “Are y’all done yet?” Former NFL player and host Ryan Clark also offered his take. He explained, “He talked about the way Simone Biles has changed his life, how she has helped him, [and] how much their love, and their journey and their story [are] all tied together.”

Elsewhere in her chat with Vanity Fair, the six-time all-around world champion spoke about her potential participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although eager to compete, she admitted that not making it wouldn’t devastate her.

Biles also mentioned extending her focus beyond gymnastics and working with Friends of the Children. The nonprofit pairs foster children with long-term mentors. “I’ll always advocate for foster kids,” she said. “I was a foster kid, and something very out of the ordinary happened to me.”