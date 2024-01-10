On Tuesday (Jan. 9), Bas unveiled a visual for “Decent,” a melodic vibe that features Amaarae. On the DZL, FKJ, Ron Gilmore, and Kurzweil-produced offering, the Dreamville talent sings to a woman who is scarred from past relationships.

“She don’t 100 percent trust me, no, I can’t 100 percent blame her, no, I done seen plenty of them n**gas change up, we still 100 percent the same us, I can hit it off right, I know where your thoughts lie, you had ups and downs…”

Directed by Danae Gosset, the accompanying clip for “Decent” brought a love story to life. Bas and his significant other worked through their issues while the rapper’s fans looked on from different viewpoints. “[It illustrated] the challenges of balancing a healthy relationship as an artist while actively pursuing passion and success,” Gosset explained in a press release. “The thematic exploration of restraint and escapism [was] brought to life through a series of performance art pieces interwoven into the narrative.”

“Decent” is taken from Bas’ fourth studio LP, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up, a 17-song body of work with additional collaborations alongside J. Cole, Sha Sha, AJ Tracey, A$AP Ferg, Adekunle Gold, and more. Notable beatsmiths like Boi-1da, CuBeatz, T-Minus, and Kel-P also contributed to the genre-bending effort.

“Everyone’s routine, their social life, everything was kind of disrupted, and I just found us having these conversations that we had never had before, you know?” Bas explained to HotNewHipHop about his latest drop, which was created during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I just was like, ‘Wow, this is just something meaningful, this is something relatable. This is something that I want to find a way to bring to an audience.'”

Press play on “Decent” below.