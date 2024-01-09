When it comes to getting things done, those born under the Capricorn zodiac sign are always up for the task. Probably some of the hardest workers you will ever meet, people whose birthdays fall between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19 tend to be responsible and career-driven go-getters. They aren’t risk-takers, but they’ll make educated decisions when it comes to taking big swings that’ll lead them in the right direction.

In the music industry, those artists who persevere no matter the circumstances are most likely Capricorn. Earth signs, especially those in creative fields, will find a way to keep their feet firmly planted on the ground while shooting for the moon. Scroll through our list of Capricorn singers and see if you can pick up on the big boss energy in their music.

1. Mary J. Blige

Capricorn women exude queen energy, so it only makes sense that the Queen of Hip Hop Soul is a GOAT. Born in the Bronx on Jan. 11, 1971, Mary J. Blige is a powerhouse artist who helped shape and define the Hip Hop and R&B genres. Her breakthrough 1992 debut album titled What’s the 411? wasn’t just an LP — it was a game-changer. A raw and soulful voice paired with honest, relatable lyrics struck a chord with fans around the world. From “Real Love“ to “My Life,” each track from Blige’s discography is an anthem for the soul. But it isn’t just about the music — Blige’s style and vibe are unmatched. She has always made a statement with her shades and head wraps, and let’s not forget about the iconic thigh-high boot collection. And talk about evolution — from ’90s streetwear to glam red carpets, she’s done it all. Despite personal struggles, Blige’s music and acting careers soared, winning her nine Grammy Awards, 37 Grammy nominations, two Academy Award nominations, and more. Blige’s legacy — and Auntie status — remains untouchable.

2. Tyrese

Born on Dec. 30, 1978, in Watts, California, Tyrese Gibson just knew he was supposed to be in the spotlight. Fans may remember him as the smooth voice behind “Sweet Lady” — an R&B classic that hit the music charts in ’98 and catapulted him into the music scene. His soulful voice and charisma were undeniable and made him a fixture on the R&B scene. But of course, the overachieving Capricorn wasn’t just about the music; Tyrese broke into Hollywood, flexing his acting chops in his debut role as Jody in the 2001 film Baby Boy directed by the late John Singleton. His acting prowess continued appearing throughout the Fast & Furious franchise, Transformers movies and other notable titles. Despite the personal setbacks that caused the star to trend on Twitter more than once and legal battles, he bounced back stronger.

3. Jordin Sparks

This Phoenix, Arizona native was destined to shine. Born on Dec. 22, 1989, Jordin Sparks knew she wanted to be a singer and shot her best shot on “American Idol” in 2007. After winning the show — becoming the youngest victor in “American Idol” history — Sparks wrote her own ticket to stardom! From her debut single “Tattoo” to her track “No Air” with Chris Brown, Sparks had everyone’s attention with her infectious, personal and soft melodies that had us all belting out those high notes. Sparks didn’t stop at singing; she went on to dip her toes into acting, making appearances on TV shows and even on Broadway — talk about versatility! Of course, the entertainment journey wasn’t all glamorous. She faced challenges like anyone else, from navigating the industry’s pressures to personal struggles. However, she handled it with grace and used her experiences to connect with fans on a deeper level.

Fast forward to today, and Sparks is still making waves. She’s not just a chart-topping artist; she’s a force for positivity. Her advocacy work — especially for causes close to her heart like education and mental health — shows she’s more than just a singer; she’s a role model.

4. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny is a rising star that has been stirring things up since day one. Born on Jan. 8, 1995, and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Destiny had that star quality that just couldn’t be ignored.

Destiny got her big break as a member of the girl group Love Dollhouse, but her solo journey was where she truly shined. Her acting chops caught mainstream attention when she landed the role of the incomparable Alexandra Crane — who also gave big boss Capricorn energy — in the hit TV series “Star.” Her portrayal of Crane wasn’t just about acting, but rather about bringing depth and authenticity to the fictional singer-songwriter. Off-screen, Destiny is genuine and relatable, and her 2.7 million Instagram followers see this when she shares bits of her life, struggles and triumphs. Of course, you can’t talk about this songbird without mentioning her impeccable style. She rocks those red carpets with grace and sets trends that have us all double-tapping for fashion inspiration. Destiny isn’t just an actress or a singer; she’s proof that staying true to yourself pays off big time in this industry.

5. Sade

Born on Jan. 16, 1959, in Ibadan, Nigeria, the legendary Sade Adu is the queen of smooth vibes and soulful tunes. Sade’s music has always been — and will always be — an experience. Her sultry voice and timeless tracks like “Smooth Operator“ and “The Sweetest Taboo“ are etched into music history. She owned the smooth blend of soul, jazz and R&B like no one else. Her band, aptly named Sade, was a sensation. Their six studio albums were filled with hits in which Sade’s vocals were the magnetic force that captivated audiences worldwide.

Aside from the music scene, Sade keeps her personal life low-key as a stereotypical Capricorn would. She’s known for valuing her privacy and focusing on her craft, steering clear of the typical celebrity spotlight. Despite her elusive nature, her impact is undeniable. Sade’s music transcends generations and cultures, proving its timelessness. Plus, she’s been setting trends since the ’80s, so much so that she is still a popular Halloween costume. Her artistry, elegance and effortlessly cool vibe make her a true icon, inspiring artists and fans alike for decades.

6. Aaliyah

There’s no other way to say it: Aaliyah was destined for greatness. Born on Jan. 16, 1979, in Brooklyn, New York, the young starlet’s silky voice and dance moves were nothing short of pure magic. She burst onto the scene at just 15 years old with her 1994 debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, which instantly made her a big name in R&B with hits including “Back & Forth” and “At Your Best (You Are Love).” Before her untimely death in a plane crash after shooting the “Rock The Boat” music video in the Bahamas on Aug. 25, 2001, Aaliyah was also making a name for herself in Hollywood. From appearing alongside Jet Li in Romeo Must Die to becoming the leader of the undead in Queen of the Damned, she proved she wasn’t just a one-trick pony. That effortless charm and talent shined brightly on the big screen and on all of her records. Aaliyah’s impact reaches far beyond her time on Earth — her music, personal style and spirit continue to inspire newer generations.

7. John Legend

John Legend has always been a prodigy, playing the piano and singing like it was second nature since he was a tot. Born on Dec. 28, 1978, in Springfield, Ohio, the multihyphenate star was destined for fame and good fortune. Legend’s musical career took off like a rocket when he dropped his debut album, Get Lifted, in 2004. The Grammy-winning project included soulful tracks like “Ordinary People” and “Used to Love U,” which made him a household name in the R&B world.

Legend has also extended his musical talents into the film world. He contributed to the soundtrack of the film Selma with the soul-stirring, Grammy-winning track “Glory” alongside rapper Common. Beyond his music, he actively uses his voice to advocate for social justice and wields his platform to speak out on issues like mass incarceration and prison reform. Offstage, Legend’s personal life is just as impressive. He’s a family man, married to Chrissy Teigen, and their adorable family moments break the internet regularly. Legend is a force to be reckoned with, as most steadfast and career-oriented Capricorn folks are. Whether he’s performing on stage or fighting for a cause, he’s making a lasting impact on the world — and that’s legendary.

8. FKA twigs

Born as Tahliah Debrett Barnett on Jan. 16, 1988, in Cheltenham, United Kingdom, FKA twigs carved a lane for herself on both sides of the pond. FKA twigs burst into the music scene with a unique sound that blended electronica, R&B and avant-garde pop. Her debut EP titled EP1 made waves in 2012 and showcased her ethereal vocals and experimental beats. Tracks like “Two Weeks” and “Cellophane” solidified her as a boundary-pushing artist that no one could ignore.

However, FKA twigs is more than just a singer — she is a multidisciplinary creative. Her mind-bending music videos, mesmerizing dance performances and captivating stage presence redefine what it means to be an artist. When she’s not creating jaw-dropping music videos, FKA speaks openly about her struggles, which included suing ex-partner Shia LaBeouf in 2020 alleging sexual battery, assault as well as infliction of emotional distress. Her honesty and vulnerability connect her to her fans on a deeper level, giving others the courage to speak out against their own abusers.

9. Ray J

Listen, one thing’s for certain: Ray J will always be famous. The singer-turned-actor-turned-entrepreneur was born William Ray Norwood Jr. on Jan. 17, 1981, in McComb, Mississippi. While many people’s introduction to his greatness was through his sister, Brandy, Ray J soared to his own heights in the entertainment industry. In the early 2000s, his music career garnered hits like “Sexy Can I” and “One Wish,” which earned him a spot in the R&B spotlight. It didn’t take long for his infectious personality to hit the screen with his many acting and reality TV gigs. From his early days of playing cousin Dorian Long on “Moesha” alongside Brandy to his real-life antics in “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” he’s been a constant presence on the small screen. Ray J has been able to show off his personality and meme-able business ventures through these appearances. Besides the hilarity he has brought the internet time and time again, Ray J is a hustler. He’s ventured into tech, fashion and even launched his own electronics company. So whether he’s making music or making business moves, Ray J is a name you can’t ignore in the industry.

10. Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller is in a class all his own. Born in Louisville, Kentucky on Jan. 2, 1993, the smooth crooner has a story to tell. Though it may seem like Tiller was an overnight success, he has been putting in work on his craft since the release of his debut mixtape, Killer Instinct Vol. 1, in 2011. Of course, true to a Capricorn’s nature, he stayed the course and released his breakout single, “Don’t,” in 2015. That smooth blend of R&B and Hip Hop has given the rising star a spot on many’s alternative R&B playlists. His debut album, T R A P S O U L, showcased his raw talent and relatable lyrics that always hit you right in the feels with tracks like “Exchange” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Tiller has an effortless coolness that sets him apart. This lends to his ability to collaborate with some of the greats in his field, from Rihanna and DJ Khaled for “Wild Thoughts” to Summer Walker’s single “Playing Games.”

11. Donna Summer

The iconic Queen of Disco, Donna Summer, was the Capricorn that the ’70s needed — and of course, she delivered the groovy vibes. Born on Dec. 31, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts, Summer burst onto the music scene with hits like “Love to Love You Baby” and “I Feel Love.” Summer’s sultry voice and infectious beats defined an era and made her a disco sensation. Of course, Summer showed her versatility across genres from dance anthems to soulful ballads — including “Last Dance” and “Hot Stuff,” which were more than just chart-toppers, but also hits on the dance floor. Summer’s performances were legendary, and her influence on the disco scene remains unparalleled. Her impact on music goes beyond disco; she was a Grammy-winning artist with a string of hits that defined an era. Before her death in May 2012 due to lung cancer, Summer conquered music and film, and became a symbol for the vibrant disco era that continues to resonate with music lovers today. Now if only we can get Kelly Rowland to play her in a biopic, that would be — shall we say — groovy.