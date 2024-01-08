DDG says he's happy he doesn't have to hide being a father anymore: "I can just be a dad in peace"

DDG is embracing fatherhood with open arms after sharing his joy in a 14-minute vlog on Sunday (Jan. 7).

He and actress-singer Halle Bailey recently welcomed their son, Halo, in 2023. However, they haven’t disclosed his exact birth date. The rapper mentioned in the video, “We was just waiting on the right time to break the news or whatever.”

Elsewhere, DDG humorously addressed rumors about Halle’s pregnancy, noting fans’ detective-like observations of her oversized outfits. He further expressed his relief at no longer needing to keep the pregnancy a secret. “I ain’t gotta hide nothing no more,” the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” artists said. “That’s why I’m so happy. It’s no longer a secret. I can just be a dad in peace, man.”

Halle announced the birth on Instagram last Saturday with a touching photo of Halo’s hand. Her caption reflected the significance of the new beginning: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son… Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.” Notably, the bracelet in the picture was revealed to be a gift from Chlöe Bailey.

In his vlog, DDG also praised Halle as a mother. He explained, “I wouldn’t have chose no other person in the world to have a child with… We [are] learning. She’s a great mom. It’s crazy, she’s amazing.”

“I seen him come out. I watched the whole thing. I was honestly scared ’cause I was like, ‘Man, I don’t really want to see this,’” the Michigan native added about the child-bearing process. “At the same time, I don’t plan on having a million kids… I’m probably not gon’ see this again. So I went down there, and I looked, and it was the craziest s**t I ever seen in my life, bro.”

In July 2023, DDG dropped Maybe It’s Me… featuring NLE Choppa, BIA and Luh Tyler. It contained tracks like “Trynna Link” and “I’m Geekin,” the latter of which recently went RIAA-certified Gold, according to the rapper.