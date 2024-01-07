Halle Bailey and DDG confirm pregnancy rumors by revealing first photo of their son Halo
Bailey and DDG have officially put the pregnancy rumors and speculation about welcoming their first child to rest.
Congratulations are in order for Halle Bailey and DDG now that the couple has officially welcomed their first child together. Months of pregnancy rumors and subsequent speculation that a birth had taken place were put to bed for good on Saturday (Jan. 6).
The “Pontiac” rapper first teased his supporters when he dropped a freestyle and video that saw him mention having a son named Halo and, in one scene, holding a baby bundled up in a blanket. When engaged with followers in a Q&A, he addressed accusations that the hints of him being a father were another form of trolling those who had been awaiting confirmation that Bailey was pregnant.
“I don’t even be trolling I just give y’all what y’all want. That’s all I do, I give y’all what you want and y’all go with it… Y’all decide whether it’s true or not,” he said. Amid the confusion, the singer shared an Instagram post that gave everyone the answers they were seeking.
“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son. Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you,” the “grown-ish” star wrote. The photo Bailey shared was of her and DDG holding their son’s hand. On the newborn’s wrist was a gold bracelet with his name. In the comments, a flood of congratulatory messages can be seen.
DDG also shared the same image with the caption, “My biggest blessing by far, son son. Never been so in love. Baby Halo.” Just last week, on New Year’s Eve, the YouTuber-turned-artist debunked hearsay that he was the father of a newborn daughter.
He also expressed frustration with the public’s investment in his relationship. “I ain’t gon’ lie, like, I love my supporters and s**t, but in real life, bruh, I don’t know y’all. That’s just the truth. You guys, just let me live my life… Whatever’s going on in my life or her life, bro, is not going to change yours,” he responded to a fan’s comment.
The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary on Dec. 26. The relationship was first confirmed in March 2022 when The Little Mermaid star posted a photo of them. Since then, Bailey has openly gushed about being in love.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
11 rappers who have dreadlocks
15 best Ludacris guest verses
Jhené Aiko marks return with "Sun/Son" single
19 greatest comedians of all time
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back
Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”
19 greatest comedians of all time
From Katt Williams to Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Mo’Nique, Steve Harvey and more, here are the best comedians of all time!