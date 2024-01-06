Attorneys continue push for police reform and justice as first anniversary of Tyre Nichols' death nears
Two candlelight vigils will be held on Jan. 7 in Memphis and Sacramento to honor Nichols’ life.
Sunday (Jan. 7) will mark the first anniversary of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by a group of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. Ahead of the sorrowful day, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released public remarks about the tragedy and continued pursuit of justice.
As previously reported by REVOLT, the father of one was pulled over for alleged reckless driving. A police report stated that he refused commands to exit his vehicle and attempted to grab an officer’s weapon. As a result, he was pepper sprayed, struck several times and a stun gun was deployed, all in an effort to subdue him. He died three days later due to suffering blunt force injuries to the head and various other injuries during the incident.
“What happened on January 7, 2023, was an unspeakable and inhumane tragedy that needlessly took the life of a gentle and peaceful person who was loved by so many,” said the family’s legal team. Crump and Romanucci added that they remain fiercely committed to police reform as a result of Nichols’ death. “The SCORPION unit officers involved acted at the direction of a Memphis Police Department policy that violated the civil rights of innocent civilians and caused needless pain to many,” they said. Five disgraced officers who were part of the special street team unit have been indicted in connection with the fatal beating.
“Additionally, we are deeply disturbed by the recent revelation by former Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland that he actively avoided signing and enforcing the Driving Equality Act in honor of Tyre Nichols,” the statement continued.
The act was approved unanimously by the city council in April. The measure aims to halt traffic stops for lesser infractions, such as non-functioning taillights. Advocates argue that police have used minor traffic violations to unfairly target Black drivers. The department insisted the protocol was vital in their efforts to combat illegal drugs, weapons and other severe offenses.
The attorneys say they will hold Mayor Paul Young accountable to his expressed support of reform measures. The statement concluded, “Our team has actively called for consistent, national systemic police reform since the murder of George Floyd. Had changes to law enforcement policies been enacted in 2020, we strongly believe Tyre Nichols would be alive today.”
Two candlelight vigils are scheduled to take place on Sunday, one in Memphis and another in Nichols’ hometown of Sacramento: Castlegate Ln & Ross Rd, Memphis, TN 38141 at 7 PM EST and Tyre Nichols Skate Park at 200 Regency Park Cir, Sacramento, CA 95835 at 6 PM PST.
NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and @TonyRomanucci have released a statement marking the one-year anniversary of the beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Department officers: pic.twitter.com/PRoKbGLgmL— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) January 5, 2024
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back
Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.