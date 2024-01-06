Kevin Hart and friends suggest Katt Williams is a liar during "NBA Unplugged" roast
Williams was the laughing stock for Hart and his friends when they mockingly discussed his unheard-of sports accomplishments on ESPN.
Kevin Hart has either been trying to take the high road amid the ongoing banter about Katt Williams dogging him and his career, or he has just been waiting for the perfect time to comedically rip his peer when fans least expect it.
Whatever the case may be, it was evident during the Jan. 5 episode of ESPN’s “NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart” that Williams was a laughing stock for Hart and his Plastic Cup Boyz crew. Hart and his friends, Spank Horton, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, John Clausell and Na’im Lynn, let loose just a bit when they began to roast The House Next Door actor during the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks game.
Some of the notable remarks include when Hart took a jab at Kendrick Perkins for speaking slowly. The former NFL standout hit back, asking why the comedian did not issue a response to Williams’ comments. “Do you entertain a circus or do you watch it, Perk?” the multihyphenate entertainer sarcastically asked.
Jokes dished at Williams’ expense continued when the Hart Productions founder made a witty tie-in with Knicks’ history and Williams’ knack for seemingly telling tall tales. “Another fun fact about the New York Knicks, I don’t know if you guys know this, but Katt Williams bought the Knicks. He bought the Knicks, and it’s rumored that he took the Knicks back [and] returned them with a receipt. Yeah, the first person to ever do that… He bought it for 15 days,” he quipped.
Ratchford chimed in that Williams was briefly on the team, which prompted Hart to comically react by saying, “He played with the Knicks… He’s one of the fastest.” In his “Club Shay Shay” podcast appearance, the “Atlanta” Emmy winner bragged about his ability to run the 40-yard dash in 4.16 seconds. He also said that he was a voracious reader as a child whose intelligence surpassed expectations. Among his boastful claims was that he read 3,000 books around the age of six.
When the otherwise unknown academic tidbits about the comic came up during the sports banter, the Night School actor was moved to laughter. “At the age of seven he got accepted into, I think it was, Delaware University. Never made public news. The biggest secret in the world. Smartest kid to ever do it, [and] they kept it a secret for 48 years. They kept it a secret, [and] it just dropped on us,” Hart said.
The sports show marked the first time fans heard the box office star utter Williams’ name since the Jan. 3 podcast episode.
Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024
