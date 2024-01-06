Ice Cube
Photo: Daniel Knighton / Contributor via Getty Images

Ice Cube addresses Katt Williams' exaggerated comments about his 'Friday After Next' role

Cube set the record straight about Williams’ contributions to his ‘Friday After Next’ character, Money Mike, and comments about Rickey Smiley being considered for the role.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Ice Cube has entered the explosive chat regarding Katt Williams and his many comments that were made during his appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Nearly everyone name-dropped in the Jan. 3 episode has hit back at Williams’ remarks. On Friday (Jan. 5),  Cube addressed the comic’s claims that he created the role of Money Mike, wrote his own lines, and that Rickey Smiley, who appeared in Friday After Next as a drug addict stealing Christmas gifts, was never considered for the part despite the radio personality stating otherwise in a past episode of Sharpe’s podcast.

The first thing the West Coast rap legend cleared up in the video shared on Instagram and Twitter was that, “Rickey did give Money Mike a shot. But when we saw him and, you know, we kind of saw how he moved and how he was, you know, auditioning, we decided that he would be a better, you know, Santa Claus, which was, to me, the perfect casting.”

Cube then stated, “Katt said he wrote his role, which, I mean, the role was written, but he enhanced it… You know, Money Mike had a small role, you know, ‘bout as big as the Santa Claus role, but when we started filming he was giving us such magic that we kept expanding his role and giving him more to do because he was on point.” He noted that Williams performed what was written for him but that he did in fact provide an abundance of off-script material that made it into the film.

As for the Pimp Chronicles jokester’s claim that he convinced producers to remove a rape scene, Cube said that simply was not the case. “I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie, especially in a movie like Friday where you actually see this happening on camera. That ain’t my style. If you check out any of my movies, they not raunchy,” he said.

Doubling down against Williams’ alleged power move, the rapper-turned-filmmaker further explained, “That was never a discussion… At that point in everybody’s career, you know, we would listen to a certain extent, but we wasn’t gonna change the movie for any actor… We do what we feel, and if it was a rape scene, it would [have] been in the movie. There was no reason not to shoot it. But that’s not my style. I don’t even like that kind of s**t in movies on camera.”

Hear Cube’s full remarks in the tweet below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Comedy
Entertainment
Ice Cube
Katt Williams
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Kevin Hart and friends suggest Katt Williams is a liar during "NBA Unplugged" roast

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

15 best Ludacris guest verses

By Elijah Watson
  /  01.06.2024

Taraji P. Henson reveals she almost walked away from 'The Color Purple'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.05.2024

Quinta Brunson makes an appearance on "Sesame Street"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024

19 greatest comedians of all time

By Aqua Boogie
  /  01.05.2024

Ludacris and Tiffany Haddish react to Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024

Nafe Smallz teams up with Lancey Foux in "BE A H** (LUTON TING)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

NLE Choppa drops off latest visual for "AUNTIE LIVING ROOM"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

25 Lil Wayne bars that prove he’s one of the best to ever do it

By Vanessa Elie
  /  01.04.2024

Cam'ron kicks off the third season of "It Is What It Is" with three-minute freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

The official tracklist for French Montana's 'Mac & Cheese 5' project has been revealed

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Kevin Hart and friends suggest Katt Williams is a liar during "NBA Unplugged" roast

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

15 best Ludacris guest verses

By Elijah Watson
  /  01.06.2024

Taraji P. Henson reveals she almost walked away from 'The Color Purple'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.05.2024

Quinta Brunson makes an appearance on "Sesame Street"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024

19 greatest comedians of all time

By Aqua Boogie
  /  01.05.2024

Ludacris and Tiffany Haddish react to Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024

Nafe Smallz teams up with Lancey Foux in "BE A H** (LUTON TING)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

NLE Choppa drops off latest visual for "AUNTIE LIVING ROOM"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

25 Lil Wayne bars that prove he’s one of the best to ever do it

By Vanessa Elie
  /  01.04.2024

Cam'ron kicks off the third season of "It Is What It Is" with three-minute freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

The official tracklist for French Montana's 'Mac & Cheese 5' project has been revealed

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024
View More

Trending
Watch

Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.19.2023
Watch

Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023
News

Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died

In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  11.17.2020
News

Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview

Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
News

Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"

The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024
News

Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear

You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.28.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes