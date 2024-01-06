Ice Cube has entered the explosive chat regarding Katt Williams and his many comments that were made during his appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Nearly everyone name-dropped in the Jan. 3 episode has hit back at Williams’ remarks. On Friday (Jan. 5), Cube addressed the comic’s claims that he created the role of Money Mike, wrote his own lines, and that Rickey Smiley, who appeared in Friday After Next as a drug addict stealing Christmas gifts, was never considered for the part despite the radio personality stating otherwise in a past episode of Sharpe’s podcast.

The first thing the West Coast rap legend cleared up in the video shared on Instagram and Twitter was that, “Rickey did give Money Mike a shot. But when we saw him and, you know, we kind of saw how he moved and how he was, you know, auditioning, we decided that he would be a better, you know, Santa Claus, which was, to me, the perfect casting.”

Cube then stated, “Katt said he wrote his role, which, I mean, the role was written, but he enhanced it… You know, Money Mike had a small role, you know, ‘bout as big as the Santa Claus role, but when we started filming he was giving us such magic that we kept expanding his role and giving him more to do because he was on point.” He noted that Williams performed what was written for him but that he did in fact provide an abundance of off-script material that made it into the film.

As for the Pimp Chronicles jokester’s claim that he convinced producers to remove a rape scene, Cube said that simply was not the case. “I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie, especially in a movie like Friday where you actually see this happening on camera. That ain’t my style. If you check out any of my movies, they not raunchy,” he said.

Doubling down against Williams’ alleged power move, the rapper-turned-filmmaker further explained, “That was never a discussion… At that point in everybody’s career, you know, we would listen to a certain extent, but we wasn’t gonna change the movie for any actor… We do what we feel, and if it was a rape scene, it would [have] been in the movie. There was no reason not to shoot it. But that’s not my style. I don’t even like that kind of s**t in movies on camera.”

Hear Cube’s full remarks in the tweet below.