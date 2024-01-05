Back in November 2023, Jhené Aiko teased a new single in honor of her and Big Sean’s son, Noah Hasani, and his first rotation around the sun. “Yesterday, we celebrated our baby boy’s FIRST birthday,” she wrote on Instagram. “What a beautiful and fulfilling year it’s been. What an honor to watch him grow.”

On Thursday (Jan. 4), the R&B star officially unveiled the track, “Sun/Son,” a heartfelt number that was produced by Derex Williams and the late AUGUST 08. The airy number sees Aiko pouring her heart out to Noah throughout.

“There’s no more cloudy days/ Even when there’s no light out/ I feel your warm embrace/ You love me with passion/ When I’m at a raise, you’re like the anchor/ And I am so glad you came/ Just right when I needed savin’/ Waited awhile, don’t know where you was/ I prayed out loud and then there you were/ Made for the veil, you’re the way, the one/ No doubt about it, you charge me up, you chargе me up/ My solar power, I’m so in love…”

It’s been three years since Aiko released her third studio LP, Chilombo, a 20-song offering with additional features from Sean, H.E.R., Future, Miguel, Ab-Soul, Nas, John Legend and Ty Dolla Sign. The album, which later spawned an equally star-studded deluxe edition, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification.

In 2022, the Los Angeles songstress teamed up with Sleep Soul to deliver Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 2. Since then, the two parties have continued to create curated R&B offerings that, as the official website explained, are designed to help babies “fall and stay asleep.” “We aim to help the next generation of parents find the best and most effective methods for putting and keeping their babies to sleep,” the description read.

Press play on “Sun/Son” below.