Back in 2023, Shaquille O’Neal shared a video that saw him freestyling in a Home Depot. While the main premise involved him searching for a former employee that went viral on social media, the champion athlete couldn’t help but send a message to one of his former teams.

“Should write a book ’bout every step on my way up the ladder/ Came out the mud, it was an ugly chapter/ I don’t even show up at your fancy parties/ If you see me hanging out, it’s off the f**kin’ rafters/ Only baller to go f**kin’ platinum/ If you count my points and rebounds, quadruple platinum/ Got two retired jerseys in two different cities/ I’m still waiting on that call from the Orlando Magic…”