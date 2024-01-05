As previously reported by REVOLT, Brunson opened up about the intent behind “Abbott Elementary,” which made the Buzzfeed alum the first Black woman to score three comedy nominations at the Emmys back in 2022.

“I think it’s amazing that now we have this opportunity for a group that hasn’t been shown too much — a group of Black educators — to be on screen, and not only be on screen, but then have some fun, too,” she expressed to The Associated Press. “I just like my comedies to have heart in them. Those are my two goals: heart and humor.”

She continued, “I think when you put both of those things in a school, an elementary school — sorry, a public, underfunded elementary school — naturally, it uncovers some of the larger issues at play, right? Because the goal was to have heart. A lot of the time, inherently, you get a message because we couldn’t avoid what’s going on in public schools if we wanted to.”