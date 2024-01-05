Quinta Brunson
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson makes an appearance on "Sesame Street"

The “Abbott Elementary” star teaches Elmo, Cookie Monster and more about the meaning of kindness.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024

On Thursday (Jan. 4), “Sesame Street” fans were treated to a new video that saw Quinta Brunson as the series’ latest guest. In the short clip, the Philadelphia star could be seen teaching Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby about the importance of kindness, which led to some humorous results.

Brunson’s “Sesame Street” appearance comes months after the critically acclaimed “Abbott Elementary” ended its second season. Since its inception, the sitcom, which stars Brunson alongside the likes of Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph, earned a slew of accolades from different events, including the Critics’ Choice Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Golden Globes. Following an extended delay as a result of the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, the mockumentary-styled show is set to return to ABC on Feb. 7 for its third run.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Brunson opened up about the intent behind “Abbott Elementary,” which made the Buzzfeed alum the first Black woman to score three comedy nominations at the Emmys back in 2022.

“I think it’s amazing that now we have this opportunity for a group that hasn’t been shown too much — a group of Black educators — to be on screen, and not only be on screen, but then have some fun, too,” she expressed to The Associated Press. “I just like my comedies to have heart in them. Those are my two goals: heart and humor.”

She continued, “I think when you put both of those things in a school, an elementary school — sorry, a public, underfunded elementary school — naturally, it uncovers some of the larger issues at play, right? Because the goal was to have heart. A lot of the time, inherently, you get a message because we couldn’t avoid what’s going on in public schools if we wanted to.”

Revolt - New Episodes