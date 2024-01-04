On Wednesday (Jan. 3), NLE Choppa unveiled a new visual for “AUNTIE LIVING ROOM,” a track that features his real life aunt, Tracy Denise Smith. Produced by TPerc and Mack House Entertainment, the track saw the Memphis talent providing a vivid account of life on the streets.

“A whole lot of Swishers and Dracs, pull on this street, you ain’t makin’ it out, n**ga, you know how we play? Makin’ that bed, he gon’ lay in that bed, no resurrecting from the dead, uh, fresh as h**l if thе feds lookin’, fresh as h**l if thе feds watchin’, 20 on his head, good profit, what that is? That’s another body, uh, pray to the Lord that we get that lil’ boy, I repented, and ‘pented, and ‘pented some more…”

The accompanying clip was directed by Wolfe Productions and brought viewers into Smith’s actual residence, where she recorded the song’s hook alongside her star nephew. Choppa also performed the track in front of the house with his crew as a customized Rolls-Royce sat in the driveway.