The 2forwOyNE-produced offering follows “Lovin On Me,” which was released in November 2023 and serves as the lead single for Harlow’s fourth studio LP. The Cadillac Dale-sampled effort eventually became Harlow’s third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following “First Class,” and Lil Nas X’s “INDUSTRY BABY.”

“Thank you for allowing me to reset this year. I moved back to Kentucky and gave you an album I could not have made on the road,” Harlow wrote on Instagram just before the arrival of “Lovin On Me.” “Surrounded by family and childhood friends, this has been one of the happiest years of my life. But now, a new era begins.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Harlow teamed up with Range Media Productions, Media.Monks and Meta to create “No Place Like Home: A VR Concert,” which will serve as both a show and documentary for those who did not attend the Louisville star’s “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.” Interested parties can check it out on Thursday (Jan. 4) via Meta’s Horizon Worlds virtual reality game.