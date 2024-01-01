Just before the new year arrived, rumors began swirling about a private marriage ceremony that Toni Braxton and Cash Money CEO Bryan Williams — better known as Birdman — held in Mexico. On Sunday (Dec. 31), Toni took to Instagram to shut down speculation.

“My dear friend Birdman and I are not married… [We’ve] never been married,” the R&B veteran wrote to her followers. “We are both single.”

Prior to her announcement, her sister, Tamar Braxton, decided to chime in on the situation. “I want to know!” Tamar could be heard saying in a short video clip. “I came here to ask y’all if she’s getting married. I don’t know! I been blowing up her phone… Somebody gotta tell us something. No, I’m being serious. Let me find out Toni Braxton got married before us.” Tamar also noted the fact that Toni and Birdman have been in an on-and-off relationship for a “zillion years.”