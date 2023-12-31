Plies, Kirk Franklin
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images

Plies responds to Kirk Franklin joking about being his father with promised link up

On a recent episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Franklin joked that Plies has been avoiding him out of concern they may have a father-son connection.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

Plies is serious about working with Kirk Franklin in the new year after the gospel star jokingly called him out over their failed plans to link up. Fans of the two men have long joked about their uncanny resemblance to each other, with many saying the artists have never been photographed in the same place at the same time because, well, they are the same person.

Even Plies and Franklin have joined in on the playful banter. The Grammy Award-winning songwriter took the running joke to a new level when he appeared on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast this month. A clip from the Dec. 20 episode, however, began circulating social media on Saturday (Dec. 30) and caught the “Bust It Baby” rapper’s attention.

In it, Franklin addressed host Shannon Sharpe’s inquiry about working on a project with the Florida native. Franklin said, “He don’t want to do nothin’… He be talkin’, he be runnin’ his mouth. He be just runnin’ his mouth… We was supposed to have gotten together. We were going to do something in Florida, Miami, but yeah, he don’t want to do nothin’” before dropping the punchline. “It’s because, I think, he’s really, really, really afraid that I could be his daddy.”

Plies shared his reaction on Twitter along with a retweet of the video. “This my guy!!! We gotta do something MAJOR together [in] 2024! [I’m a big fan],” he wrote. Last year, Franklin referred to the Hip Hop artist as his twin while on “The Breakfast Club.” They also shared a FaceTime call during the interview where they planned to collaborate on relief efforts to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. It is unclear if next year’s meeting of the minds will result in a new music collaboration.

In a 2021 interview for REVOLT, he explained why his musical message is fluid and not confined by a single genre. “I just try to make sure that the music — whoever I do it with — that it does not miss the mark of the overall attempt of my life. I’m trying to make sure that I’m making God look the dopest as possible. That’s why I’m on earth. That’s why I’m breathing,” he said.

The cross-over talent has previously worked with Lil Baby on “We Win” for Space Jam: A New Legacy and Kanye West on “Ultralight Beam” from the rapper’s 2016 album, The Life of Pablo. Despite his church roots, many have lauded the Fo Yo Soul Recordings label founder for merging mainstream music with gospel.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Gospel
Kirk Franklin
Plies
Rap

DDG checks fans over comments about a new child and Halle Bailey relationship

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

19 best rap lyrics about popping bottles

By Lauren 'Bobby Pen' Williams
  /  12.31.2023

Chance The Rapper calls out dusty haters criticizing Black actresses’ complaints of being underpaid

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

Trick Daddy names Latto the "rawest" female rapper after Trina declares Beyoncé the queen of rap

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

Papoose gives Busta Rhymes props for embracing him as an artist when others didn't

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.30.2023

J. Cole, Latto and Lil Wayne round out the top three on hotly debated 2023 best rappers list

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.30.2023

Trina reminds fans she’s their favorite rapper's fave as tribute to Nicki Minaj resurfaces

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.30.2023

7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time

By Sherdell Baker
  /  12.30.2023

Lil Baby hints at break from social media: "I’m gone until the album"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.29.2023

Ghetts unveils "The Kings Speech 2023" single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and The Alchemist unveil original version of 'Hall & Nash 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

Lil Uzi Vert says they want their tattoos removed: "I want to go corporate"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

Donald Glover confirms that new Childish Gambino album is on the way

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

A new single from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' gets a radio premiere

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

Trina sparks debate on social media after calling Beyoncé the No. 1 female rapper

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023
