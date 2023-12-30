J. Cole, Latto and Lil Wayne round out the top three on hotly debated 2023 best rappers list
Brian “B.Dot” Miller unleashed his ranking of the year’s top rappers, and in the No. 1 spot is J. Cole.
For the past two days, Brian “B.Dot” Miller has seen his followers debate his end-of-year wrap-up lists on Hip Hop, from the rap album of the year to the best features and now, the top 10 best rappers of the year, where J. Cole leads the pack.
On Friday (Dec. 29), the “Rap Radar Podcast” co-host sent the culture into debate mode after he ranked emcees based on skill, performance and presence. The list goes as follows:
- J. Cole
- Lil Wayne
- Latto
- Benny The Butcher
- Killer Mike
- Gucci Mane
- 21 Savage
- Conway The Machine
- Larry June
- Nas
In the Instagram caption for the lineup, Miller proclaimed, “In the year of our Lord 2023, J. Cole is the best rapper in the solar system — and it’s not even close.” One user who expressed opposition to Nas rounding out the list wrote, “[Laughing my a** off]. A guy drops [two] albums in 30 days, several features and runs the HH50 (Hip Hop 50), and they got him at 10. Now, features of 2023, Cole got for sure, but nobody was out performing Nas in 2023 honestly.”
Another person debated the notion that Miller may have missed the mark by excluding Roots frontman Black Thought. “You gotta have Black Thought on there. He dropped a top 3 album, Glorious Game, and that ‘Grammy Love Letter’ to Hip Hop performance was insane,” read the comment.
Ongoing debates can also be observed on the rap album of the year, whose top three spots are: Killer Mike’s Michael, Larry June & The Alchemist’s The Great Escape, and CurrenSy & Jermaine Dupri’s For Motivational Use Vo. 1. In a previous REVOLT report, Killer Mike declared his latest project as the album of the year. The Atlanta lyricist confidently boasted, “It’s beyond amazing… This album has pushed the emotions of masculinity past where rap prior had.”
J. Cole released his last album, The Off-Season, in 2021, and was therefore noticeably absent from the rankings. However, he resurfaced on the Best Features of 2023 list for his verse on Drake’s “First Person Shooter.” In November, it was revealed that the Dreamville Records founder would be hitting the road with Drizzy for a handful of shows on the 2024 leg of the “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What?” tour.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time
Ghetts unveils "The Kings Speech 2023" single
Offset reveals that he's back in "studio mode"
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.