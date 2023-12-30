After naming Beyoncé the queen of rap (when she raps), a lot of people can’t help but have Trina on their minds. With the flood of attention brought her way, thanks to a resurfaced interview about the Renaissance singer’s influence, the “Baddest Chick” has issued a reminder that she has always been a major supporter of other female acts in the industry.

Social media users enthralled in the debate about Beyoncé’s bars managed to recirculate footage of a 2013 BMI Awards performance of Trina paying tribute to Nicki Minaj with “Moment 4 Life.” When an individual suggested that the “Pull Over” artist celebrating Minaj was a laughable moment, Trina hit back in the comments of an Instagram post where the clip was shared.

“Came [through] and slayed it. See, that’s the thing, I don’t have any problems with NOBODY! I’m probably the only female artist that always show love to all the female artists. No jealousy, no insecurities over her. I’m actually ya favorite fave… FAVE. Don’t let that go over ya head. (Jokes up),” she wrote.

It was followed up with, “What’s the REAL problem? My choice. My opinion of who I said the queen is. The f**k y’all think this is. A f**kin’ cult? Now, [please] leave me alone. I hate coming on here talking to y’all. Bye.”

Trina and the Pink Friday 2 emcee have previously joined forces on wax. The first time was on the all female remix of Ludacris’ 2010 track “My Chick Bad,” which also featured Diamond of Crime Mob and Eve. They collaborated years later on “BAPS,” a track that was featured on Trina’s 2019 album The One. Around that same time, the veteran rapper dispelled rumors of her and Minaj being at odds, insisting that she would never disrespect her peer.

Yet, amid all the current attention, on her own page, she reminded fans that her Rockstarr Music Festival is returning for a second year on Saturday, Feb. 3. The first artist announced as a performer is the young, self-proclaimed “King of R&B” Jacquees. Last year’s event, which was held at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center, saw Trick Daddy, Sukihana, Boosie Badazz and Saucy Santana among its performers. Tickets are currently on sale.