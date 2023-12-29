On Thursday (Dec. 28), journalist Ryan Leuteritz shared a snippet from his interview with Lil Uzi Vert for LA Weekly. In the short clip, the Philadelphia rhymer was asked what their favorite tattoo was, to which they provided a surprising response.

“None of them. I’m trying to get them removed. All of them,” they stated. “I wanna go corporate.”

In a 2017 feature with The FADER, Uzi revealed how they received their first tattoo after being kicked out of their mother’s house. They explained how they began collecting body art in order to be intentionally unemployable.

“I had a job for f**king four days. I couldn’t do it. I’m not normal. I was in there just thinking, ‘Why am I doing this?’” they expressed. “It was like, if I get this face tattoo, I got to focus. I can’t go in nobody’s office with a suit on with this s**t on my face. I got to focus on what I want to do.”