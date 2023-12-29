Lil Uzi Vert says they want their tattoos removed: "I want to go corporate"
The Philadelphia star revealed their plans in a clip for ‘LA Weekly.’
On Thursday (Dec. 28), journalist Ryan Leuteritz shared a snippet from his interview with Lil Uzi Vert for LA Weekly. In the short clip, the Philadelphia rhymer was asked what their favorite tattoo was, to which they provided a surprising response.
“None of them. I’m trying to get them removed. All of them,” they stated. “I wanna go corporate.”
In a 2017 feature with The FADER, Uzi revealed how they received their first tattoo after being kicked out of their mother’s house. They explained how they began collecting body art in order to be intentionally unemployable.
“I had a job for f**king four days. I couldn’t do it. I’m not normal. I was in there just thinking, ‘Why am I doing this?’” they expressed. “It was like, if I get this face tattoo, I got to focus. I can’t go in nobody’s office with a suit on with this s**t on my face. I got to focus on what I want to do.”
Back in June, Uzi liberated their third studio LP, Pink Tape, a 26-song body of work with additional features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Snow Strippers, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver and BABYMETAL. The album, which boasted a blend of Hip Hop and alternative genres, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 167,000 album-equivalent units, making it the first rap offering to top said chart in 2023. Since then, they dropped off the singles “NFL” and “Red Moon” and contributed to tracks like DJ Khaled’s “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” Mike WiLL Made-It’s “Blood Moon” and Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody.”
As REVOLT previously reported, Uzi announced that their forthcoming body of work, Luv Is Rage 3, will likely be their last. “I don’t really want to make music,” they admittedly, before adding, “I want to make music. I love making music, but I don’t really want to make music like that no more.” They also said that they’re looking to create women’s clothes.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ghetts unveils "The Kings Speech 2023" single
Offset reveals that he's back in "studio mode"
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
16 best hip hop video games of all time
From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut?