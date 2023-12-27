Metro Boomin and Zaytoven
Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images

Metro Boomin teases collaborative project with Zaytoven

The St. Louis beatsmith also appeared to confirm Zaytoven’s contributions to his long-awaited joint album with Future.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.27.2023

On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Metro Boomin took to social media to share a text exchange with Zaytoven — one that appeared to confirm an upcoming collaboration between the two. In the screenshot provided, the St. Louis beatsmith could be seen giving his Bay Area counterpart his flowers after receiving a song that the two worked on together.

“Me and [Zaytoven] probably got 100 beats by now. I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first, but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces!” Metro wrote. “The sound of these beats me and [Zaytoven] make together are so unique, like nothing my ears have ever heard before. I think we need a name as a production duo… Any ideas?”

As expected, Metro received plenty of responses from fans who threw out several artists for the producers to connect with, including Kodak Black, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott. One user, WillyMoe19, brought up Future as a viable option for the beat-making heavyweights. “Got plenty on the album already,” Metro stated in response, presumably referring to his upcoming joint LP with the Freebandz head honcho.

Much of 2023 saw the HEROES & VILLAINS talent updating the masses on his and Future’s long-awaited full-length effort. This past March, REVOLT reported on Metro’s declaration that fans can “definitely bet on” the project to arrive this year. In October, he told Complex that said forthcoming release is the only thing he’s concerned about right now. “My blinders [are] on tunnel vision. All I can see right now is me and Future’s album. Nothing else until that’s out,” he told the publication. “When it’s a [release] date, the world’s going to know.” Just prior to Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Future echoed Metro’s sentiments with a short message on his Instagram Stories. “Album on the way,” read the post.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Metro Boomin
Rap
Zaytoven

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

50 Cent wants to work with Taraji P. Henson after revealing she fired her entire team: "They dropped the ball"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.26.2023

Lil Uzi Vert returns with "Red Moon" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Social media was in a collective shock after 50 Cent and Fat Joe spent Christmas together

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

13 top rap albums of 2023

By Justin Hunte
  /  12.26.2023

Kanye West apologizes to the Jewish community: "It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Plies jokes that he's tired of listening to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Pooh Shiesty celebrates Christmas with "Federal Contraband 2 (Freestyle)"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.25.2023

Lil Uzi Vert confirms 'Luv Is Rage 3' as their last album before launching fashion career

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.24.2023

Killer Mike declares ‘Michael’ the perfect evolution of 50 years of Hip Hop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.24.2023

Megan Thee Stallion says she's answering calls to "pop out" in 2024

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.24.2023

Lil Wayne applauds Angel Reese for decision making amid her rise to stardom

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Nicki Minaj clarifies comments criticizing the lack of female rappers with an elite pen

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Ludacris credits his ability to think outside of the box for helping him find success across entertainment realms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Nicki Minaj joins in as fans debate her best album: "It’s not easy"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion gets animated on "P**sy Don't Lie" single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

50 Cent wants to work with Taraji P. Henson after revealing she fired her entire team: "They dropped the ball"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.26.2023

Lil Uzi Vert returns with "Red Moon" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Social media was in a collective shock after 50 Cent and Fat Joe spent Christmas together

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

13 top rap albums of 2023

By Justin Hunte
  /  12.26.2023

Kanye West apologizes to the Jewish community: "It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Plies jokes that he's tired of listening to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Pooh Shiesty celebrates Christmas with "Federal Contraband 2 (Freestyle)"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.25.2023

Lil Uzi Vert confirms 'Luv Is Rage 3' as their last album before launching fashion career

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.24.2023

Killer Mike declares ‘Michael’ the perfect evolution of 50 years of Hip Hop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.24.2023

Megan Thee Stallion says she's answering calls to "pop out" in 2024

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.24.2023

Lil Wayne applauds Angel Reese for decision making amid her rise to stardom

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Nicki Minaj clarifies comments criticizing the lack of female rappers with an elite pen

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Ludacris credits his ability to think outside of the box for helping him find success across entertainment realms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Nicki Minaj joins in as fans debate her best album: "It’s not easy"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion gets animated on "P**sy Don't Lie" single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.22.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list

Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.

By REVOLT
  /  12.08.2023
Interest

Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life

Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
  /  12.11.2023
Watch

Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.19.2023
Watch

Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023
Watch

The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.12.2023
Moguls in the Making

Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'

REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
Interest

Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today

Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.10.2023
Social Justice

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more. 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics

The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.07.2023
Interest

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023
Interest

8 athletes who reached billionaire status

From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.

By Jen Omowale
  /  11.13.2023
Halftime Report

8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues

From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas. 

By Nasheena Quick
  /  11.15.2023
Interest

11 rappers to follow on TikTok

From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!

By Vayda Sorel
  /  11.19.2023
Interest

11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s

From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!

By Vanessa Elie
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game

T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.

By Veracia Ankrah
  /  11.29.2023
Interest

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes