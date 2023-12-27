On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Metro Boomin took to social media to share a text exchange with Zaytoven — one that appeared to confirm an upcoming collaboration between the two. In the screenshot provided, the St. Louis beatsmith could be seen giving his Bay Area counterpart his flowers after receiving a song that the two worked on together.

“Me and [Zaytoven] probably got 100 beats by now. I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first, but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces!” Metro wrote. “The sound of these beats me and [Zaytoven] make together are so unique, like nothing my ears have ever heard before. I think we need a name as a production duo… Any ideas?”