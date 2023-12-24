Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles
Photo: Mary DeCicco / Stringer via Getty Images

Simone Biles asks fans if they're done debating her marriage to Jonathan Owens

Biles has reached the “Are y’all finish or are y’all done?” point of the debate regarding her marriage to NFL player Jonathan Owens.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.24.2023

Simone Biles has a simple question for social media users who have turned remarks made by her husband, Jonathan Owens, regarding their relationship into a days-long debate about pride and ego: “Are y’all done yet?”

The Olympic gymnast tweeted the rhetorical question on Saturday (Dec. 23), three days into her and the Green Bay Packers safety becoming a viral topic. Owens, 28, appeared on the Dec. 20 episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” where he spoke about his football career, mental health and the origin story of his and 26-year-old Biles’ relationship.

His comments about considering himself “the catch” in their marriage and stating that he did not really know who she was, let alone her icon status, when they linked up on the dating app Raya in 2020 have been circulated across social platforms to no end. During the episode, Owens also spoke candidly about his wife pursuing him, a reality that he expressed gratitude for. Biles was present for the taping, and though seated away from the men, she gleefully quipped, “I know what I like, and I know what I want.”

Still, the podcast clip of her husband has prompted a flood of reactions, much of which is backlash for the football player. He appeared to respond to the discourse around his union when he posted a photo from their May wedding ceremony with a caption that read, “Unbothered. Just know we locked in over here.”

Retired NFL player and podcast host Ryan Clark also weighed in on the issue, first calling out those who have expressed outrage for not watching the full show. “He talked about the way Simone Biles has changed his life, how she has helped him, [and] how much their love and their journey and their story [are] all tied together,” said Clark.

“So, what is happening is [that] people sitting in their homes, whether married or unmarried, are now worried about this man and his relationship instead of being happy for two people who are excited to be together, two people who support one another wholeheartedly,” he continued before noting, “Just because you feel like he should be worshipping the gymnast Simone Biles doesn’t mean that you can’t respect that he’s in love with the woman Simone Biles.”

Watch below to hear what all Jonathan Owens had to say on “The Pivot Podcast” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Simone Biles
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal says there was never a "feud" between him and Kobe Bryant

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Lil Wayne applauds Angel Reese for decision making amid her rise to stardom

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Ja Morant makes triumphant return to NBA after 25-game suspension: "I’m just excited to be back"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.20.2023

Ja Morant doesn't regret 25-game suspension that helped him reflect on necessary changes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.16.2023

Fans react after Ciara announces birth of nine-pound baby girl

By Jon Powell
  /  12.12.2023

Brittney Griner advocates for release of American detainees ahead of first-ever interview since Russian prison release

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.10.2023

Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to first-degree murder charges in death of mother

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

LeBron James speaks out after deadly University of Nevada, Las Vegas mass shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

Sha'Carri Richardson says athletes don't receive money from the Team USA Fund: "Do not donate"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.06.2023

Kid Cudi reacts to Rich Paul's comments about his connection to Cleveland: "He doesn’t know my life"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.06.2023

Lil Wayne wants dibs on headlining the Super Bowl LIX halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

LSU star Angel Reese returns after four-game absence: "Taking time to yourself is really important"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.01.2023

2 Chainz reveals that Kevin Durant and Roddy Ricch were supposed to be on ‘Welcome 2 Collegrove’

By Jon Powell
  /  12.01.2023

Bronny James cleared for full return to USC basketball after cardiac arrest

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.30.2023

Victoria Monét gifts Usher custom Super Bowl LVIII jacket during his concert

By Jon Powell
  /  11.30.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal says there was never a "feud" between him and Kobe Bryant

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Lil Wayne applauds Angel Reese for decision making amid her rise to stardom

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

Ja Morant makes triumphant return to NBA after 25-game suspension: "I’m just excited to be back"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.20.2023

Ja Morant doesn't regret 25-game suspension that helped him reflect on necessary changes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.16.2023

Fans react after Ciara announces birth of nine-pound baby girl

By Jon Powell
  /  12.12.2023

Brittney Griner advocates for release of American detainees ahead of first-ever interview since Russian prison release

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.10.2023

Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to first-degree murder charges in death of mother

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

LeBron James speaks out after deadly University of Nevada, Las Vegas mass shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

Sha'Carri Richardson says athletes don't receive money from the Team USA Fund: "Do not donate"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.06.2023

Kid Cudi reacts to Rich Paul's comments about his connection to Cleveland: "He doesn’t know my life"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.06.2023

Lil Wayne wants dibs on headlining the Super Bowl LIX halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

LSU star Angel Reese returns after four-game absence: "Taking time to yourself is really important"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.01.2023

2 Chainz reveals that Kevin Durant and Roddy Ricch were supposed to be on ‘Welcome 2 Collegrove’

By Jon Powell
  /  12.01.2023

Bronny James cleared for full return to USC basketball after cardiac arrest

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.30.2023

Victoria Monét gifts Usher custom Super Bowl LVIII jacket during his concert

By Jon Powell
  /  11.30.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list

Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.

By REVOLT
  /  12.08.2023
Interest

Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life

Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
  /  12.11.2023
Moguls in the Making

Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'

REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Watch

Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.19.2023
Watch

Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023
Watch

The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.12.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'

Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today

Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.10.2023
Interest

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023
Social Justice

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more. 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game

T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.

By Veracia Ankrah
  /  11.29.2023
Interest

8 athletes who reached billionaire status

From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.

By Jen Omowale
  /  11.13.2023
Interest

11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s

From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!

By Vanessa Elie
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?

From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here! 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.13.2023
Interest

15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in

Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals. 

By Elijah Watson
  /  11.18.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
Interest

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023
Halftime Report

8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues

From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas. 

By Nasheena Quick
  /  11.15.2023
Interviews

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes