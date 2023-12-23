Elijah McClain
Photo: Andy Cross / Contributor via Getty Images

Paramedics found guilty in 2019 death of Elijah McClain renew safety concerns of ketamine use during arrests

McClain was administered the sedative after being wrongfully stopped and placed in a chokehold by police in August 2019.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.23.2023

The conviction of two paramedics, who were found guilty of negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, has renewed scrutiny of the use of ketamine during arrests. On Friday (Dec. 22), Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec were convicted. Cichuniec was also found guilty of second-degree unlawful administration of drugs after he used the sedative to subdue the 23-year-old. They were both acquitted of second-degree assault resulting in bodily harm.

“During our training, we were told numerous times that this is a safe, effective drug,” said Cichuniec during the trial, according to CNN. “That is the only drug we can carry that can stop what is going on and calm him down so we can control his airway, we can control him, and the safety of him, [and] get him to the hospital as quick as we can.”

As reported by REVOLT, McClain was stopped by officers who were responding to a call regarding a suspicious person in the area. At the time, he was walking home from a convenience store. During the confrontation, the Black man was forcibly detained with the use of a chokehold and injected with ketamine. Moments after, he went into cardiac arrest. He died days later on Aug. 30, 2019. Prosecutors argued the drug was administered without checking the man’s vitals. The Adams County Coroner’s Office determined that he died from complications of ketamine.

“We knew that these cases were going to be difficult to prosecute. We are satisfied by today’s verdict, and we remain confident that bringing these cases forward was the right thing to do for justice for Elijah McClain,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “His life mattered. He should be with us here today.”

In the wake of the verdict, Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Alec Oughton issued a statement on Facebook that read, in part, “While I appreciate the jury’s diligence, integrity, and public service to ensure a fair trial, I am discouraged that these paramedics have received felony punishment for following their training and protocols in place at the time and for making discretionary decisions while taking split-second action in a dynamic environment.”

Three officers and two additional paramedics have also been indicted for their roles in the arrest and treatment of McClain. In 2021, his family reached a $15 million settlement with the city.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Elijah McClain
Police Brutality
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yasiin Bey announces Paris show where he'll only perform MF DOOM songs

By Jon Powell
  /  12.22.2023

Listen to Juice WRLD, Eminem, and Benny Blanco's "Lace It" single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

Offset checks hecklers bringing Takeoff's name into drama surrounding Cardi B split

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.17.2023

E-40 believes Nipsey Hussle would have had a huge impact on rap today

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.16.2023

Hip hop pays tribute to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher following sudden passing

By Jon Powell
  /  12.13.2023

13 R&B singers who started in the church

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023

Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.'s childhood residence

By Jon Powell
  /  12.08.2023

Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to first-degree murder charges in death of mother

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

LeBron James speaks out after deadly University of Nevada, Las Vegas mass shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

Michael Jackson’s first-ever studio recording is getting a limited digital release

By Jon Powell
  /  12.06.2023

White female Alabama officer placed on leave after video shows her laughing while using stun gun on Black man

By Jon Powell
  /  12.05.2023

Young Dolph's fiancée Mia Jaye says their two kids are honoring his legacy with streetwear

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

Inmate claims attacking Derek Chauvin was symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

Offset says Tyler, The Creator's advice led him to Michael Jackson-inspired persona

By Jon Powell
  /  11.29.2023

Busta Rhymes reflects on Chris Lighty's passing in new interview: "That was my brother"

By Jon Powell
  /  11.27.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yasiin Bey announces Paris show where he'll only perform MF DOOM songs

By Jon Powell
  /  12.22.2023

Listen to Juice WRLD, Eminem, and Benny Blanco's "Lace It" single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

Offset checks hecklers bringing Takeoff's name into drama surrounding Cardi B split

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.17.2023

E-40 believes Nipsey Hussle would have had a huge impact on rap today

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.16.2023

Hip hop pays tribute to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher following sudden passing

By Jon Powell
  /  12.13.2023

13 R&B singers who started in the church

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023

Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.'s childhood residence

By Jon Powell
  /  12.08.2023

Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to first-degree murder charges in death of mother

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

LeBron James speaks out after deadly University of Nevada, Las Vegas mass shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

Michael Jackson’s first-ever studio recording is getting a limited digital release

By Jon Powell
  /  12.06.2023

White female Alabama officer placed on leave after video shows her laughing while using stun gun on Black man

By Jon Powell
  /  12.05.2023

Young Dolph's fiancée Mia Jaye says their two kids are honoring his legacy with streetwear

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

Inmate claims attacking Derek Chauvin was symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

Offset says Tyler, The Creator's advice led him to Michael Jackson-inspired persona

By Jon Powell
  /  11.29.2023

Busta Rhymes reflects on Chris Lighty's passing in new interview: "That was my brother"

By Jon Powell
  /  11.27.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list

Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.

By REVOLT
  /  12.08.2023
Interest

Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life

Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
  /  12.11.2023
Moguls in the Making

Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'

REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Watch

Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023
Watch

Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.19.2023
Watch

The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.12.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'

Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
Interest

Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today

Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.10.2023
Social Justice

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more. 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game

T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.

By Veracia Ankrah
  /  11.29.2023
Interviews

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023
Interest

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023
Halftime Report

8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues

From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas. 

By Nasheena Quick
  /  11.15.2023
Interest

8 athletes who reached billionaire status

From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.

By Jen Omowale
  /  11.13.2023
Interest

11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s

From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!

By Vanessa Elie
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes