Rihanna says that watching ASAP Rocky be a father to their children is "a turn on"
“I’m just a background, I’m an extra,” she admitted at her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party.
Earlier this week, Rihanna celebrated the release of the Creeper Phatty, the latest shoe from her popular Fenty x Puma collaboration. On Tuesday (Dec. 19), “Access Hollywood” shared their interview with the Barbadian talent from that event, where she spoke to reporter Scott Evans about her latest product. “The Creeper is a fan favorite, right? It was one of our bestsellers in my first partnership with Puma,” she explained. “Coming back the second time, we had to adhere to the fans’ requests. They’ve been requesting it ever since I was with Puma the first time… We had to do it.”
Rihanna was also asked about life with A$AP Rocky, the father to their two children, RZA and Riot. “I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major, like… It’s a turn on,” she revealed. “Like, wow. What a leader. What a great, patient, loving [dad]. And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep, it happens. It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys… They love their dad differently and I love to see it.”
As REVOLT previously reported, Rocky, who has a partnership of his own with Puma, was asked about a potential fashion alliance with Rihanna. He humorously echoed his partner’s sentiments about their family in response.
“If me and my lady was to collab, what could we team up and just f**king just smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing’s better than that, I don’t think any design,” he said to Complex before laughing. “I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, and shape everything, and we have these beautiful angels. So, that’s the best collaboration.”
