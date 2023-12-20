Earlier this week, Rihanna celebrated the release of the Creeper Phatty, the latest shoe from her popular Fenty x Puma collaboration. On Tuesday (Dec. 19), “Access Hollywood” shared their interview with the Barbadian talent from that event, where she spoke to reporter Scott Evans about her latest product. “The Creeper is a fan favorite, right? It was one of our bestsellers in my first partnership with Puma,” she explained. “Coming back the second time, we had to adhere to the fans’ requests. They’ve been requesting it ever since I was with Puma the first time… We had to do it.”

Rihanna was also asked about life with A$AP Rocky, the father to their two children, RZA and Riot. “I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major, like… It’s a turn on,” she revealed. “Like, wow. What a leader. What a great, patient, loving [dad]. And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep, it happens. It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys… They love their dad differently and I love to see it.”