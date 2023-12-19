Having cable is becoming a thing of the past. Streaming has been reigning supreme for movies, TV shows, podcasts — you name it. It’s a great feeling to have access to a variety of series, all in one place, that you can watch anytime and as much as you want.

REVOLT understands that feeling. Enter our VIZIO TV channel called Mixtape. Here, viewers have a chance to check out old and new shows that offer a variety of REVOLT shows that inspire and entertain. If you want to get a good laugh or hear some dropped gems, this is the place.

Below is a list of our shows that you can watch on VIZIO’s Mixtape channel. Happy binging!

1. REVOLT Summit

The 2022 REVOLT Summit was one for the books. In partnership with AT&T, it was the best place to network, get motivated and have a good time. While streaming the REVOLT Summit on VIZIO, you will be able to see some of the most memorable moments of the event and listen to the life-changing conversations with music moguls, c-suite executives and more. The REVOLT Summit covered multiple topics — like the Cannabis Revolution — masterclasses for media-career hopefuls, and discussions about how the Black community was positively influencing the diaspora.

2. State of the Culture

We all know Joe Budden — not only for his rap career but also for his unfiltered take on all things culture. The media personality previously teamed up with Remy Ma, Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, and Eboni K. Williams to host the REVOLT show “State of the Culture” a few years back — and you can still watch it on VIZIO! This show allowed the hosts to give their honest opinions as they decoded various topics in Hip Hop to world news.

3. In a Session

Attention music lovers, this is a show you don’t want to miss out on. We all love the feeling we get when our favorite artists drop a new EP or album and we are instantly locked in. However, artists don’t typically share the details of what the process was like from ideation to execution. This is where the REVOLT show “In a Session,” hosted by Nessin Williams, comes in. Williams sits down and meets with artists in the studio to pick their brains on all things music and inspiration. During the series, you can learn more about artists’ journeys, their perspective on the state of music, who has been a huge musical influence on them and their unique processes in creating their projects. It is always a treat to get the inside scoop on how artists do their thing in the studio.

4. The Fat Joe Show

Since 1992, Fat Joe has been putting out Hip Hop records and showing the world what the South Bronx is all about. Since then, the rapper has taken another route and is having much-needed conversations with friends in the entertainment industry about culture, sports, politics and more. Nothing is off limits on “The Fat Joe Show.” Check out the series and see guests like Amanda Seales, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma and more.

5. #Respectfully Justin

If you are on social media, then you should be pretty familiar with Justin Laboy. He is known for creating social media buzz by initiating dialogue on controversial topics and opinions. The REVOLT show “#Respectfully Justin” does just that but with a twist. This series is a mash-up of social media and late-night talk shows, where Laboy and Justin Dior Combs welcome celebrities to laugh and talk about provocative conversations. Check out the series where celebrities including Chris Brown, Saweetie and Boosie Badazz play games and answer questions about scenarios relating to love, dating and everything in between. If you are into getting the tea on how celebrities feel about certain topics, you definitely would want to watch this.

6. The Crew League

For the sports fans, “The Crew League” is the kind of tournament that will not disappoint. In this REVOLT show hosted by 24kGoldn and Druski, viewers can see celebrities and entertainers go head to head in basketball for a chance to win $100,000 and donate to a charity of the winner’s choice. While they may not be professional ball players, let’s not underestimate when there is a grand prize on the line. Some may surprise you with just how skilled they are in basketball. Celebrities you’ll see in season one include Jack Harlow, Swae Lee, Lil Keed, The Kid LAROI, G Herbo and more.

7. Drink Champs

Since 2016, Queens rapper N.O.R.E. and co-host Miami Hip Hop pioneer DJ EFN have been running this REVOLT show the right way. The hosts welcome celebrity guests, dive deep into career paths and iconic Hip Hop moments, and share great laughs over drinks and good vibes. N.O.R.E and DJ EFN provide a space for artists to have authentic conversations while also giving admiration and respect to how they have made their imprint in the industry. Some guests have included Jermaine Dupri, Pusha T, Kanye West and Trina.

8. Big Facts

Tune into unscripted and genuine conversations with Atlanta legends DJ Scream, Baby Jade and Big Bank as they chop it up with celebrities we all know and love like DJ Drama, OJ Da Juiceman, Benny The Butcher, Karlous Miller and more. The hosts get personal with their guests and talk about their perspectives on topics like love, money and the overall culture. With so much happening in the world, this show is a great space for celebrities to truly be themselves, share their struggles and talk about how they have overcome obstacles over the years.

9. Assets Over Liabilities

Thinking about starting your own business or diving into becoming an investor? On this show, hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of “Earn Your Leisure” sit down with entrepreneurs and business powerhouses to talk about financial wealth, business ventures and what they have learned along the way. Their REVOLT show, “Assets Over Liabilities” is geared toward educating others about the road to financial freedom and knowing the difference between working with an asset or a liability. On the Mixtape channel, you can check out some episodes from the first season where the hosts chat with celebrities like Rick Ross and the co-founders of Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen.

10. Funny AF

We don’t have to be serious all the time, so if you are looking for comedic relief, this show is for you. “Funny AF” is a chance for rising stand-up comedians to take the stage at REVOLT Studios and give it all they got. This series highlights hilarious jokes and the best moments from these comedic sets, which might be exactly what you need after a long day. You will be able to hear from comedians all over the country and laugh at their jokes on topics like dating, politics, Black history and trending cultural topics.

11. The Valentino Vlog

If you like getting a behind-the-scenes look at some artists, then you might appreciate this series. “The Valentino Vlog” is an unfiltered video diary featuring Guapdad 4000. It gives exclusive access into the day-to-day of entertainers and gets personal with how they move in the industry.

12. No Sleeping In The Trophy Room

In this series, host Los Antonio interviews different entrepreneurs, activists and leaders in the community and talk about how they succeeded despite the obstacles they encountered along the way. A few guests that have been on the show include chef Kelvin Fernandez, Kaito; and John Seymour, the founder of Sweet Chick. This REVOLT show is great for learning more about figures outside of the entertainment space who are doing great things within our community.

13. Bet on Black

Do you love supporting Black-owned businesses and wish there was a platform where more of them were highlighted and represented? Well, watch this REVOLT show. Brought to you by Target, this series is a chance to learn more about Black-owned businesses from around the country and see them pitch their way to a grand prize of $200,000. Check out season one on Mixtape where hosts Keenan Beasley and Pernell Cezar meet with 25 Black business owners who get the chance to pitch to judges T-Pain, Zerina Akers and Melanie Gatewood-Hall.

14. What’s Good Africa

The diaspora expands farther than just the United States. People are making an impact all over the world, and there needs to be more shows highlighting that. So at REVOLT, we took it upon ourselves to create a new series that gives people a global look at Hip Hop in Africa through music, fashion and culture. Hosts Remmy Majala and Nick Ndeda meet up with local talent and learn more about their journeys, how they have been able to grow creatively and what’s next for them.