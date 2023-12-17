Offset has issued a warning to fans to mind their snide remarks as they weigh in on his and Cardi B’s tumultuous breakup. As previously reported by REVOLT last week, the “Bongos” artist confirmed the speculation of many that after six years of marriage, she had called it quits on the relationship.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she told followers on a Dec. 11 Instagram Live. “I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited! New look, new life, new everything… I’ve been going so hard for 2024 to go directly as I want it to,” continued the mother of two.

Since the news broke on social media, Offset and Cardi have been trending topics, with an ongoing discourse pummeling the Migos standout. Despite this week marking his 32nd birthday, he took time out on Saturday (Dec. 16) to check Twitter hecklers whose attacks went too far.

He first tweeted, “Fan[s] wishing death on Takeoff is crazy. Y’all lil’ a** better chill.” Hours later, the message was followed up with, “Correction: Fans using Takeoff’s name in the middle of all this isn’t cool. I’m still grieving my brother and would like for his name to not be brought up.”

In the wake of the Nov. 1, 2022 tragedy, Cardi shared insight on how Takeoff’s death impacted her marriage. “Our hearts have been so heavy… I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile,” she admitted in the comments of an Instagram post. The Set It Off emcee has also publicly acknowledged that the toll of the untimely death has been an immense source of sorrow for him, one that he still struggles to speak about in detail.

Following the release of his sophomore solo effort, Offset told Ebro Darden the project’s second track, “Say My Grace,” featuring Travis Scott, tackles some of the feelings and thoughts he has experienced since the loss. “It was the first song I did after the tragedy, honestly,” said the hitmaker during the October Apple Music interview. He has also paid tribute to his fallen bandmate with a massive back tattoo and on stage with Quavo this summer at the BET Awards.