On Tuesday (Dec. 12), it was revealed that veteran actor Andre Braugher has unfortunately passed away. According to a statement shared by his representative, Jennifer Allen, to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old died following “a brief illness” on Monday (Dec. 11). Braugher was a prolific talent on the stage and in cinema, and was most recently known for his work on She Said and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Since news of Braugher’s passing was made public, members of the Hip Hop community shared condolences on social media. “Met him once in the streets of NYC,” Bun B said in an Instagram Story. “Thanked him for being a credit to his craft. Couldn’t have been more kind. RIP Captain!” Kid Cudi also reflected on his time with his former castmate: “This f**kin’ sucks. I worked with Andre on [‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’] years ago,” he recalled on Twitter. “I remember I asked him for relationship advice, and he was so cool and easy. I’ll never forget that moment being in his presence.”

Outside of music, fellow actors memorialized Braugher with heartfelt messages of their own. One of those who paid tribute was longtime collaborator Terry Crews.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

Meanwhile, Viola Davis called the loss “heartbreaking.” “I loved every minute of working with you. Your talent, your bottomless heart, your love of your family, your wife. You were a great man,” she added.