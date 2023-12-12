In September 2023, REVOLT delivered a first-of-its-kind fusion of creativity and culture with the launch of REVOLT WORLD, presented by Walmart.
In addition to a full slate of programming and experiences, REVOLT WORLD unfolded as a vibrant campus, curated to offer its attendees many engaging experiences. The diverse offerings included dedicated spaces like the Wellness Area, Podcast Village, Career Center, and Walmart Makers Studio, each designed to inspire and empower.
At the heart of the event was Walmart Makers Studio, a space pulsating with artistic energy. Here, attendees were encouraged to unleash their creativity through five studio-inspired touch points. These interactive stations allowed participants to design their own logos, art-direct new headshots, and even create personalized merchandise. This endeavor seamlessly aligned with Walmart’s mission to celebrate the brilliance and innovation of Black makers.
Within the Makers Studio, a series of installations awaited. The “Discover Your Passion Pathway” exhibit served as a visual roadmap, guiding attendees toward potential careers, resources, and actionable steps to pursue their aspirations. At the “Design Your Logo” station, participants could choose from various fonts and icons, collaborating with skilled designers to bring their dream logos to life.
The event also welcomed esteemed guests including recording artist King Combs, and Brii Renee, a co-host on REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff” series. They explored the Makers Studio, marveling at the diverse array of logos crafted by attendees.
The “Flex Your Brand” experience enabled attendees to apply their newly crafted logos to merchandise of their choice. At the same time, the “Get the Shot” setup offered a personalized setting for professional headshots. The journey culminated with an outdoor lounge where attendees could rest and recharge before heading out for more festivities.
The retail giant also collaborated with NTWRK, an e-commerce platform, to offer attendees an exclusive opportunity. By downloading the NTWRK app and entering a drawing, participants could win a one-of-a-kind art piece by Atlanta-based artist Paper Frank. NTWRK, known for its live auctions, virtual shopping festivals, and partnerships with global brands and creators, added excitement to the event.
Walmart’s commitment to empowering the next generation of Black creators and culture builders was evident throughout the event. This sense of unity and celebration echoed Walmart Makers Studio’s previous endeavor during the Rock The Bells Festival, where it paid tribute to Black creatives, entrepreneurs, and supporters who have shaped Hip Hop’s 50-year legacy with curated modules like The Sneaker Salon, The Tagging Table, The Studio, and The Stoop.
Associate Director of Brand Experiences and Talent Partnerships at Walmart Allison Rand emphasized the company’s dedication to fostering originality, creativity, and entrepreneurship. “At Walmart, we believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed and reach their full potential,” Rand said. “By supporting REVOLT WORLD, we have the privilege of investing in these individuals who are paving the way for a brighter future.”
