Gift-giving and bonding with loved ones extends beyond the confines of the 31 days in December. However, there’s something extra special about the time we spend with those who matter most during this season. The end of the year gives us an opportunity to show how much the people in our lives mean to us, and there’s perhaps no better way to do that than by coming through with the perfect hand-picked gift.

The best presents are rooted in love and given with thought, and that’s where this gift guide comes in handy. The following is dedicated to your adored audiophiles and music devotees. These 10 fan-tested and REVOLT-approved gifts – from card games to portable Bluetooth speakers – will liven any get-together. And most importantly, they’re guaranteed to indulge the ears and touch the heart of your favorite music lover.

Need the gift ASAP? We recommend using Amazon Prime for fast delivery and peace of mind.

Ready to shop? Let’s go!

Tapping into nostalgia has never been this amusing. Partner with a cousin or break into larger teams for this friendly competition that’ll test your memory of hip hop and R&B lyrics from the ’90s and 2000s. This game will quickly become a sing-along (or a rap battle) that will take you down memory lane!

Turn a traditional movie night into something unique with this Bluetooth projector! The best part? The projector’s lamps produce high-definition resolution and it doesn’t even require Wi-Fi. Whether you want to re-live your favorite concert moments or entertain the family with a must-see music documentary, this portable projector is a wonderful addition to the get-together.

En route to visit loved ones overseas or merely one bus stop away? Either way, the proper noise-cancelling headphones and playlist will make the trip all the more enjoyable. Bose’s QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones have up to 24 hours of battery life and they deliver top-tier, spatial audio quality ensuring an immersive listening session from home to destination.

While family bonding and weekend getaways with friends can be enjoyable, it’s great to indulge in some me-time with a good read. This critically acclaimed book by renowned author and journalist Kathy Iandoli spotlights the significant contributions of influential women of hip hop while highlighting impactful topics like body image, money, gender, and more.

No party is complete without a fire soundtrack and the ideal speaker to blast it on! This lightweight, portable speaker from Marshall Kilburn offers over 20 hours of playtime on a single charge – plenty of time to set multiple vibes throughout the day and evening. The speaker also allows you to easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices, so you and a loved one can take turns channeling your inner DJ.

What’s not to love about this retro-inspired, budget-friendly record player? It’s versatile in that you can connect it with external speakers via RCA cable for higher-quality sound. And you can choose from nine colors to complement your friend or family member’s home décor perfectly. Sidebar: If you want to curate a mellow ambiance while impressing a diehard Alicia Keys fan, pair this record player with The Diary of Alicia Keys‘ 20th anniversary edition on vinyl.

Everyone has their go-to karaoke song – whether it’s a bop from JAY-Z’s massive discography or an iconic Mary J. Blige track that you love to scream-sing along with. Love it or hate it: Karaoke is a party essential (even if you require a bit of liquid courage) – and this portable partybox has it all! This karaoke machine is crafted with two built-in subwoofers, Bluetooth 5.0 technology, fun lighting effects, and sports up to eight hours of playtime to keep the party going into the wee hours of the morning.

Educate the kids or entertain the kid-at-heart with this hip hop head must-have. This interactive 48-page book by New York Times bestselling author Shea Serrano comprises coloring pages and creative activities, bringing rap culture and its A-listers into the comfort of your home. Some lyricists included in the book are Childish Gambino, Queen Latifah, Tupac, LL Cool J, and of course, UGK legend Bun B.

Impress a Biggie fanatic and card game aficionado with these luxury playing cards crafted with The Notorious B.I.G. Estate. This elegant deck pays homage to the legendary East Coast rapper’s legacy, featuring custom artwork and finished with sophisticated embossing.

A beautiful coffee table book is an excellent conversation starter, and “Hip Hop at the End of the World” is a sure way to get anyone – even your “too cool to talk” niece or nephew – to engage in a meaningful chat. This exquisite book features images shot by Ernest Paniccioli, better known as “Brother Ernie,” one of hip hop’s most acclaimed photographers. The book is filled with over 250 images — including photos that have never been published before its release — of rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill, N.W.A., Public Enemy, Lil’ Kim, and more.