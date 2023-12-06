Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  12.06.2023

Today (Dec. 6), Sean “Diddy” Combs took to social media to respond to recent lawsuits against him that allege abuse. “Enough is enough,” he stated on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

Combs continued, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Cassie Ventura agreed to settle her lawsuit with Combs in November where she claimed that she suffered years of abuse at the hands of her ex. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” she said in a statement shared by her attorney, Douglas Wigdor. Combs added, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Since then, Combs‘ lawyer, Ben Brafman, expressed how said settlement wasn’t a sign of guilt. “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Brafman explained. “Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not, in any way, undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

At that time, the New York Police Department also clarified rumors of a police probe into matters surrounding the aforementioned legal filing. “A member of the NYPD’s public information office erroneously told a reporter about the apparent existence of an active case file… There is no such investigation,” a representative confirmed to TMZ. “Further, the release of such information is not consistent with the internal policies of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Sean "Diddy" Combs

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Diddy’s attorney issues statement about Cassie lawsuit settlement

By Isha Thorpe
  /  11.18.2023

Tank recalls working on ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ with Diddy

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.14.2023

7 iconic hip hop fashion labels that changed the industry forever

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.09.2023

Diddy and Giggs reunite in London for star-studded performance

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.08.2023

Diddy shuts down Halloween 2023 with action-packed Batman short film

By Jon Powell
  /  11.01.2023

Diddy unveils trailer for 'OFF THE GRID' movie with model Eva Apio

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs returns to Howard University to fulfill $1 million pledge

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.20.2023

Is Diddy’s ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ a top contender for Best R&B Album at the 2024 Grammys?

By Ahmad Davis
  /  10.20.2023

Diddy releases visuals for “Closer To God” single featuring Teyana Taylor

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.12.2023

9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.29.2023

Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.28.2023

Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.26.2023

Diddy opens up about the purpose behind 'The Love Album: Off The Grid'

By Aqua Boogie
  /  09.25.2023

2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.23.2023

9 ATLiens share the topics they want the REVOLT WORLD talent lineup to discuss

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.18.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Diddy’s attorney issues statement about Cassie lawsuit settlement

By Isha Thorpe
  /  11.18.2023

Tank recalls working on ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ with Diddy

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.14.2023

7 iconic hip hop fashion labels that changed the industry forever

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.09.2023

Diddy and Giggs reunite in London for star-studded performance

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.08.2023

Diddy shuts down Halloween 2023 with action-packed Batman short film

By Jon Powell
  /  11.01.2023

Diddy unveils trailer for 'OFF THE GRID' movie with model Eva Apio

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs returns to Howard University to fulfill $1 million pledge

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.20.2023

Is Diddy’s ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ a top contender for Best R&B Album at the 2024 Grammys?

By Ahmad Davis
  /  10.20.2023

Diddy releases visuals for “Closer To God” single featuring Teyana Taylor

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.12.2023

9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.29.2023

Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.28.2023

Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.26.2023

Diddy opens up about the purpose behind 'The Love Album: Off The Grid'

By Aqua Boogie
  /  09.25.2023

2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments

By Kiara Byrd
  /  09.23.2023

9 ATLiens share the topics they want the REVOLT WORLD talent lineup to discuss

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.18.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list

Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.

By REVOLT
  /  11.24.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.

By REVOLT
  /  11.20.2023
Bet On Black

Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'

In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2023
Interest

Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicks off at Central State University

On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University.

By Jordan Woods
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour visited Mississippi Valley State University

The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour made its final stop at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and left a lasting impact on students and alumni alike.

By REVOLT
  /  11.22.2023
REVOLT WORLD

The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  11.28.2023
Interest

Walmart continues HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour during lively Virginia State University stop

After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13.

By Jordan Woods
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour brings attention and wisdom to North Carolina Central University

On Oct. 17, Walmart brought the third stop of the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to North Carolina Central University (NCCU).

By Jordan Woods
  /  11.15.2023
Watch

Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicked off at Central State University

In October, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University. The HBCU located in Wilberforce, OH was the first stop on Walmart’s Black and Unlimited HBCU Tour.

By REVOLT
  /  11.28.2023
Watch

Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel

REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.

By REVOLT
  /  11.30.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Dr. Jaqueline Echols' mission to cure environmental racism

The health of a community can often be traced to the health of the environment that surrounds it. In Atlanta, a woman named Dr. Jaqueline Echols has dedicated her life to helping ensure that people in economically underserved communities have clean rivers – for better health and for the joy of outdoor recreational space.

By REVOLT
  /  12.01.2023
Maconomics

Investing in stocks in a recession | 'Maconomics'

Host Ross Mac provides useful advice for preparing your personal finances in the event of a recession. He emphasizes the importance of budgeting properly, building an emergency fund, and maintaining discipline when investing.

By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2023
Watch

Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress

Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
Interest

16 best hip hop video games of all time

From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut? 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
Interviews

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023
Watch

Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students

Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
Interest

17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music

Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”? 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  11.21.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes