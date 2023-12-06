Today (Dec. 6), Sean “Diddy” Combs took to social media to respond to recent lawsuits against him that allege abuse. “Enough is enough,” he stated on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

Combs continued, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Cassie Ventura agreed to settle her lawsuit with Combs in November where she claimed that she suffered years of abuse at the hands of her ex. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” she said in a statement shared by her attorney, Douglas Wigdor. Combs added, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”